UAE And Dutch Ties Widen Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

UAE and Dutch officials have moved to deepen cooperation in energy, climate adaptation, water management and trade, using a visit by Abdulla Balalaa to the Kingdom of the Netherlands to align bilateral priorities ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Balalaa, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, held meetings with Dutch government officials responsible for foreign trade, development cooperation, infrastructure, water management, climate and energy policy. The talks placed water security and energy transition at the centre of a wider strategic partnership that also covers logistics, innovation, food systems and sustainable development.

A central focus of the visit was the growing connection between water, energy and food security, particularly as climate pressures increase costs for governments, cities and industries. Both countries see practical cooperation as a way to turn climate adaptation into a trade and investment opportunity, rather than treating it only as an environmental challenge.

The Netherlands brings long-standing expertise in flood protection, delta planning, coastal engineering and urban water systems. The UAE, facing arid conditions, high cooling demand and heavy reliance on desalination, has been expanding its water security agenda through efficiency targets, storage planning, wastewater reuse and investment in lower-carbon infrastructure. Balalaa's programme included engagement with Dutch research and technical institutions, including Deltares, IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, Water Alliance and the Municipality of Rotterdam. These discussions were aimed at linking policy with applied research, training and technology deployment in water resilience, urban adaptation and climate-smart infrastructure. A memorandum of understanding between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and IHE Delft Institute for Water Education was also signed to support cooperation in water diplomacy, education, research and capacity building. The agreement is expected to contribute to preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with Senegal from December 2 to 4, 2026. See also Sharjah forum tackles digital thought risks See also Sharjah forum tackles digital thought risks The conference is designed to accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goal 6, covering clean water and sanitation. For the UAE, the event has become a platform to position water security as a diplomatic, economic and development priority. The Netherlands, with its global water-sector profile, is a natural partner in shaping technical and policy discussions before the Abu Dhabi gathering. Trade formed another major strand of the visit. Non-oil trade between the UAE and the Netherlands rose by 6.82 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024, reflecting a broader expansion of economic ties. During the first nine months of 2025, bilateral non-oil trade had already exceeded $4.1 billion, making the Netherlands one of the UAE's leading trade partners in the European Union. Energy cooperation is also becoming more strategic as both countries assess the effect of shifting supply chains, new climate rules and demand for cleaner fuels. The UAE remains a major energy producer while investing heavily in renewables, hydrogen, carbon management and overseas clean-energy projects. The Netherlands, with Rotterdam as one of Europe's key energy and logistics hubs, is working to adapt its industrial base to lower-carbon trade flows. A high-level UAE-Netherlands Energy Dialogue in Rotterdam brought together officials, academics and private-sector representatives. Discussions covered the competitiveness of energy systems, infrastructure investment, trade corridors, supply-chain resilience and the increasingly close relationship between energy security and climate adaptation. The visit also sits within a wider UAE push to strengthen trade with Europe. Talks between the UAE and the European Union on a free trade agreement have added further significance to bilateral engagement with major EU economies. Renewable energy, green hydrogen, critical raw materials, logistics, advanced manufacturing and services are expected to feature prominently in that wider economic track. See also Phone slump deepens under chip strain See also Phone slump deepens under chip strain For the Netherlands, closer cooperation with the UAE offers access to a major Gulf logistics and investment hub with expanding influence across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. For the UAE, Dutch expertise in water systems, ports, urban adaptation and applied research supports domestic priorities under its Water Security Strategy 2036.