Humansa And HSBC Group Forge Pioneering Partnership To Make Longevity As An Asset A New Standard For Asia's Wealthy Arabian Post

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 – Humansa, international leading integrated longevity institution and a premier destination for preventative healthcare, today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and HSBC Life (International) Limited. This strategic collaboration aims to integrate advanced health optimisation with financial and insurance services, redefining how clients manage both their healthspan in Hong Kong and across the region.

A unified vision: healthspan as a core family asset

In a city renowned for its financial sophistication, the HSBC x Humansa alliance introduces a new paradigm: treating healthspan as a critical component of the modern family portfolio. As longevity science advances and demand for preventative healthcare accelerates, the partnership establishes a pioneering framework for an integrated“health and wealth” ecosystem designed specifically for high‐net‐worth and ultra‐high‐net‐worth clients.

Research from the Stanford Center on Longevity and other leading institutions highlights that many people in developed markets may live close to 100 years, making sustained cognitive and physical performance essential for a life of purpose and fulfilment. Simultaneously, global wealth reports show that affluent families are shifting spending from status goods toward wellness and longevity, and expect their financial partners to support this transition.

Moving beyond siloed services that treat health, wealth and insurance separately, Humansa contributes clinical excellence and geroscience‐based, data‐driven insights, while HSBC brings its wealth and insurance capabilities and a long‐term commitment to Asia as the world's next major cross‐border wealth hub. Together, the parties aim to build the specialised infrastructure needed to manage health as a high‐value, appreciating asset over a 100‐year life.

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Research ‐ driven excellence for high ‐ net ‐ worth clients

Humansa will lead the exploration of specialised longevity programs and dedicated physical spaces that combine clinical precision, behavioural coaching, and premium client experiences tailored to HSBC's clients. By merging Humansa's geroscience expertise with HSBC's global wealth management reach and HSBC Life's insurance capabilities, the partnership seeks to ensure that clients living longer – and better, at every stage of life.