Wynn Delay Tests RAK Casino Wager Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Wynn Resorts has signalled a limited delay to its $5.1 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island development in Ras Al Khaimah, adding geopolitical risk to one of the Gulf's most closely watched tourism and gaming projects.

Chief Executive Craig Billings told investors during the company's first-quarter earnings call on May 7 that the opening timetable for the resort, earlier guided for early 2027, would be affected by logistical and shipping disruption linked to the US-Iran conflict. He stressed that the delay was expected to be“modest” and said Wynn would give a clearer estimate once regional stability could be assessed with greater confidence.

“I use the word modest very, very intentionally because that's what we believe it will be,” Billings said, adding that the company did not want to size the delay until it had“a real view on stability”. Construction has continued at the site, with more than 22,000 workers deployed and alternative sourcing and shipping routes being used where needed.

The project remains central to Ras Al Khaimah's tourism strategy and to Wynn's long-term expansion outside its established markets in Las Vegas, Macau and Boston. Wynn Al Marjan Island is being built on a 60-hectare man-made island and is planned as a luxury integrated resort with a hotel, entertainment venues, restaurants, retail space, convention facilities and the UAE's first licensed land-based gaming facility.

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority lists Island 3 AMI FZ-LLC, doing business as Wynn Al Marjan, among its land-based gaming facilities licensees, marking a regulatory shift for a country where commercial gaming had long remained outside the formal hospitality model. The licence has made the Ras Al Khaimah resort a test case for how tightly controlled gaming can be folded into a broader tourism and leisure framework.

See also Hormuz shock jolts oil and equities

Billings said the development was still moving forward despite the regional military tensions. Wynn has said it is monitoring conditions in the Gulf and taking added measures to protect staff on the ground. Earlier disruption had led to a short construction pause, but work later resumed as the company sought to keep the project on track.

The timing matters for both Wynn and Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate is working to lift visitor numbers and attract larger inflows into hotels, real estate and leisure infrastructure. Al Marjan Island has already become a magnet for developers, with luxury residential projects, branded residences and hospitality schemes being marketed around the expected opening of the Wynn resort.

For Wynn, the UAE project offers a new growth platform at a time when its Macau business is recovering and Las Vegas remains competitive. The company reported first-quarter operating revenue of $1.86 billion, up from $1.70 billion a year earlier, while net income attributable to Wynn Resorts rose to $120.5 million from $72.7 million. Adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $562.4 million from $532.9 million.

Wynn contributed $100.1 million in cash to the 40 per cent-owned joint venture building Wynn Al Marjan Island during the first quarter, taking its life-to-date cash contribution to $1.01 billion. The company has indicated that the remaining estimated equity contribution is between $350 million and $450 million, underlining the scale of financial commitment still tied to the development.

The delay also highlights the vulnerability of Gulf mega-projects to wider regional tension. Shipping routes, airspace management, insurance costs and contractor supply chains can all be affected when conflict spreads across strategic corridors. For a project of this scale, even limited disruption to imported materials, specialist fittings or workforce logistics can push back handover schedules.

See also Hormuz shutdown sends oil higher again

Billings, however, presented the challenge as manageable rather than structural. He praised the UAE's handling of the security environment and said the country's tourism infrastructure, airport capacity and policy framework remained strong. That message was aimed at reassuring investors that the business case for Wynn Al Marjan Island had not changed, even if the opening date slips.

The resort's progress is also being watched by global gaming operators and hospitality groups. A successful launch could influence whether other emirates consider similar integrated resort models, although no comparable casino-led project has yet moved ahead publicly. The UAE regulator's growing list of gaming-related vendor licensees suggests a wider commercial ecosystem is being built around controlled gaming, technology, compliance and responsible-play systems.

Ras Al Khaimah's pitch rests on positioning the project as part of a broader premium tourism offer rather than a standalone casino venture. That approach aligns with Wynn's own branding, which relies heavily on luxury accommodation, dining, retail and entertainment, with gaming forming one component of the business mix.