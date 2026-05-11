Alphabet Nears The Global Value Crown Arabian Post

Alphabet has moved within striking distance of becoming the world's most valuable company, as investor confidence in its artificial intelligence strategy reshapes Wall Street's view of Google's parent after years of concern that it had fallen behind rivals in the AI race.

Shares of the company have surged this year, lifting its market value to about $4.86 trillion by the close of trading on May 8, 2026. Nvidia remains ahead at roughly $5.27 trillion, but the gap has narrowed sharply as Alphabet's April rally, stronger-than-expected quarterly results and expanding AI infrastructure business changed the narrative around one of the world's most closely watched technology groups.

The turnround has been striking. Alphabet was widely criticised after early stumbles in generative AI, including product missteps that allowed Microsoft and OpenAI to frame the first phase of the market's enthusiasm. That perception has shifted as Google has pushed Gemini deeper into Search, Android, Workspace, Cloud and developer tools, while also expanding its in-house tensor processing units as an alternative to Nvidia's graphics processors for AI workloads.

First-quarter results strengthened the case that Alphabet is not merely defending its search franchise but using AI to extend it. Revenue rose 22 per cent to $109.9 billion for the quarter ended March 31, while operating income climbed 30 per cent to $39.7 billion. Google Search and other revenue rose 19 per cent to $60.4 billion, easing fears that AI chatbots would quickly erode the company's core advertising engine.

Google Cloud delivered the most powerful signal for investors. Revenue rose 63 per cent to $20 billion, while operating income more than tripled to $6.6 billion. The cloud backlog climbed to more than $460 billion, reflecting enterprise demand for AI infrastructure, Gemini-based tools and data services. The unit, once treated as a costly attempt to catch Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, has become central to Alphabet's valuation story.

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Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and Google, said the company's“full stack” approach to AI was“lighting up every part of the business”. The phrase has become important to the investment case. Alphabet controls advanced models, distribution through Search and Android, global data centres, enterprise software, YouTube, custom chips and a vast advertising network. Few rivals have comparable reach across the full AI chain.

The company's position in chips has drawn particular attention. Google's tensor processing units were once seen mainly as internal accelerators for its own services. They are now viewed as a strategic asset as customers seek alternatives to Nvidia's expensive and supply-constrained processors. Alphabet's partnership ecosystem, including demand from major AI developers, has reinforced the argument that the company could capture a larger share of infrastructure spending without relying solely on third-party silicon.