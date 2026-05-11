Runway Breach Puts Denver Safety Under Scrutiny Arabian Post

A Frontier Airlines aircraft struck and killed a person on a runway at Denver International Airport late on Friday, triggering an engine fire, smoke in the cabin and an emergency evacuation of more than 230 people aboard the Los Angeles-bound flight.

Flight 4345, operated with an Airbus A321, was accelerating for departure at about 11.19pm local time when pilots reported hitting an individual on the runway. The takeoff was aborted, emergency crews were dispatched and passengers were evacuated using slides before being taken back to the terminal by bus.

The person killed has not been publicly identified. Airport officials said the individual was not believed to be an airport employee and had crossed a perimeter fence before reaching the runway. The person was struck roughly two minutes after entering the airfield, raising immediate questions about perimeter surveillance, runway incursion alerts and the response time available to airport operations teams.

The aircraft was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members. Twelve passengers sustained minor injuries during the evacuation, and five were taken to hospitals. No fatalities were reported among those aboard the flight.

The collision caused a brief engine fire and smoke inside the cabin. Pilots told air traffic control they were stopping on the runway after hitting someone and reported both an engine fire and smoke in the aircraft. The exchange underlined the speed with which the episode moved from a security breach to a full aircraft emergency.

Frontier said the pilots aborted takeoff after smoke was reported in the cabin and that the airline was gathering information in coordination with airport and safety authorities. The carrier did not immediately provide a detailed timeline of the evacuation or say whether the aircraft would return to service after inspection.

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Denver airport crews cleared the scene and reopened the affected runway at 10.55am on Saturday. Officials said the fence line crossed by the person had been inspected and found to be intact, a detail that may intensify scrutiny over how a trespasser reached an active runway at one of the busiest airports in the United States.

The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information about the evacuation to determine whether it should open a formal safety investigation. Its focus is expected to include the evacuation sequence, passenger behaviour, crew instructions, slide deployment, cabin smoke conditions and the time taken to move travellers from the aircraft to safety.

Passenger accounts described panic after the aircraft jolted and smoke entered the cabin. Some travellers said they feared the plane was on fire as it came to a halt. Video from the scene appeared to show passengers evacuating on slides, with some carrying hand luggage despite standard safety instructions requiring baggage to be left behind during emergency evacuations.

The issue of passengers retrieving bags during evacuations has become a persistent concern for aviation safety officials. Carry-on baggage can slow movement through aisles, damage evacuation slides and block exits at moments when seconds matter. The Denver evacuation is likely to renew debate over whether stronger enforcement, clearer briefings or design changes are needed to prevent delays during emergencies.

The security breach is being investigated by local law enforcement with support from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy said the individual had trespassed onto airport property and reached the runway before being struck at high speed. The investigation will seek to determine motive, access point, detection timeline and whether any systems failed to alert airport personnel before the collision.

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Denver International Airport handled more than 80 million passengers in 2024 and serves as a major hub for domestic and international traffic. Its vast airfield, multiple runways and heavy night operations make perimeter security and runway monitoring critical parts of daily operations. Frontier has a significant presence at the airport, using Denver as one of its key operating bases.