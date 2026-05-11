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Trump to Raise Iran Issue with Xi During China Visit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is expected to pressure Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing’s continued support for Iran during his upcoming two-day visit to China, according to a White House official, as stated in reports on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call on condition of anonymity ahead of the trip, the official said Trump is likely to raise the issue directly with Xi, noting that he has done so previously.
The comments referred to US sanctions already imposed on Chinese entities accused of facilitating or participating in the purchase of Iranian crude oil under existing restrictions.
Despite these measures, Beijing has reportedly continued to be the largest importer of Iranian oil, accounting for around 90% of Iran’s total oil exports, according to data from maritime intelligence sources cited in reports.
Earlier this month, Chinese authorities reportedly instructed domestic firms to disregard US sanctions targeting several Chinese refineries accused of involvement in Iranian oil trade.
According to reports, Beijing also issued a rare “blocking order,” a legal mechanism used to counter foreign sanctions and limit their enforcement within China.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call on condition of anonymity ahead of the trip, the official said Trump is likely to raise the issue directly with Xi, noting that he has done so previously.
The comments referred to US sanctions already imposed on Chinese entities accused of facilitating or participating in the purchase of Iranian crude oil under existing restrictions.
Despite these measures, Beijing has reportedly continued to be the largest importer of Iranian oil, accounting for around 90% of Iran’s total oil exports, according to data from maritime intelligence sources cited in reports.
Earlier this month, Chinese authorities reportedly instructed domestic firms to disregard US sanctions targeting several Chinese refineries accused of involvement in Iranian oil trade.
According to reports, Beijing also issued a rare “blocking order,” a legal mechanism used to counter foreign sanctions and limit their enforcement within China.
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