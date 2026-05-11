Iran Is Using Crypto To Buy Weapons To Work Around International Sanctions

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Iran has taken steps to widen how it accepts payment for military exports, indicating it is prepared to take crypto in addition to its national currency and non-cash exchanges. The country's Ministry of Defense Export Center (Mindex) has set out terms aimed at foreign buyers seeking to purchase items ranging from ballistic missiles and naval vessels to other defense-related hardware.

As what is or isn't permitted in crypto transactions gets more clarity, industry players like Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) will be taking note and assessing how to structure their...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN