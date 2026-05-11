Binance Founder Asserts That Crypto Market Is Still Minuscule

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, recently reignited discussion about the future of crypto by arguing that the sector remains relatively small despite its long-term promise. His remarks, shared widely after being reposted by Watcher, quickly circulated across social media platforms and crypto forums, prompting renewed debate about where the industry stands in its development cycle.

The discussions about the untapped potential of crypto give companies like American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ: ABTC) added impetus to double down on their strategies to prepare to tap the opportunities that are likely to emerge as digital assets get more traction in the...

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