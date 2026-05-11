Blockquarry Corp. (BLQC) Opens Orders For U.S.-Manufactured Crypto Mining Platform Blqcbuster

BLQCBuster is designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in the United States, for both individual and institutional-scale miners. Domestic manufacturing and servicing aim to reduce downtime and supply-chain delays. The platform supports multiple mining algorithms, allowing operators to adapt quickly and easily to market conditions. Orders are being accepted directly through the company's website, with no minimum purchase requirement.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC), a leading innovator in American-manufactured cryptocurrency mining solutions and sustainable energy infrastructure, announced that it is now taking orders for its BLQCBuster(TM) crypto mining platform, marking a commercial milestone for a product it has been showcasing to the industry since late 2025 ( ).

The BLQCBuster platform reflects BlockQuarry's current strategy of targeting miners who are seeking domestic alternatives to overseas-manufactured hardware, and the company's newly launched website, , is designed to serve as the primary point of engagement for potential...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLQC are available in the company's newsroom at

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