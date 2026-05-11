Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Provides Update On SOL Treasury Holdings, Which Now Totals Over 6.97 Million SOL

Forward Industries recently provided an update on the company's SOL Treasury, including that the total holdings have reached over 6.97 million SOL. The update covered what the company has done since initiating the SOL strategy, generating staking rewards, forming partnerships, and more. It also covered recent operational highlights, such as the company announcing that SEC-registered shares are live on the Solana blockchain, and the fact that the company is testing a PropAMM on Solana.

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Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI), a rapidly growing Solana treasury company, recently shared an update about the company's total Solana (SOL) holdings ( ). In the update, the company announced that it now holds over 6.97 million SOL. The company also announced that FWDI's validator infrastructure has generated 6.73% gross APY before fees, outperforming many of the top peer validators.

The update states that nearly all of the company's SOL holdings are staked, and it continues to maintain sufficient operating capital, and has zero corporate debt. It also highlighted a few of the company's...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at

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