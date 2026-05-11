Germany Reintroduces Subsidies To Bolster EV Uptake

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Germany is renewing its push for electric vehicle adoption, with the federal government confirming a new subsidy program aimed at encouraging more households to make the switch. The scheme applies to all new electric vehicles registered from January 1, 2026, even though applications will only open later in the year. Environment Minister Carsten Schneider says the updated incentives are designed to restart momentum after a sharp slowdown in private EV purchases.

Premium brands from manufacturers like Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) are unlikely to see any changes to their sales in the wake of...

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