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Networknewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Completes Capital Structure Modernization


2026-05-11 04:04:39
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC), a community bank holding company, provided a year-end update on the successful completion of a comprehensive modernization of its capital structure, a strategic initiative undertaken with its largest institutional and insider stakeholders to establish a more transparent and streamlined equity framework as the company prepares for its next phase of asset growth. The update highlighted increased long-term economic alignment by AllianceBernstein through preferred equity conversions structured to comply with regulatory ownership limits, along with amendments to simplify the Company's Series B Preferred Stock, improve disclosure clarity, and enhance comparability in diluted share and earnings-per-share reporting, positioning OptimumBank to support continued growth beyond its current $1.1 billion asset base.

To view the full press release, visit

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank is committed to supporting economic development through responsible banking and community partnerships. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OPHC are available in the company's newsroom at OPHC

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