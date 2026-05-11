Networknewsbreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) To Showcase Neural Interaction Demos At CES 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearable devices, announced that it will demonstrate how neural interaction can serve as a reliable and intuitive control method across smart-glasses and screens at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Marking its seventh appearance at the event, the company will feature its largest booth to date with hands-on demonstrations of its Mudra Link neural band, including neural-based click timing, gesture creation and training, live neural intent visualization, and hands-free control of smart screens and compatible smart-glasses platforms, highlighting next-generation human-computer interaction for both consumers and ecosystem partners.

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About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WLDS are available in the company's newsroom at

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