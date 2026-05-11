Networknewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings Inc.'S (NYSE American: OPHC) Disciplined Approach Drives Continued Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC), a community and business bank serving Florida, was featured in an article that discussed its recent financial success. The publication reads,“In the third quarter of 2025, OptimumBank reported net earnings of $4.32 million, or $0.37 per basic share, compared with $3.60 million in the prior quarter and $3.30 million in the year-earlier period. For the first nine months of the year, net earnings reached $11.8 million, up from $9.17 million during the same period in 2024... Net interest income was a primary driver. It rose to $11.05 million in the quarter, an increase of $810,000 from Q2 and more than $2 million from Q3 2024. Management attributed the improvement to higher yields on loans and other earning assets, coupled with stable funding costs as older, lower-rate loans rolled off the balance sheet.”

“Our momentum continues to build as we expand our customer base, strengthen our core earnings, and deliver meaningful value to our shareholders,” Chairman Moishe Gubin was quoted as saying.“Despite ongoing industry headwinds, our team's disciplined approach to deposit pricing, targeted lending, and operating efficiency continues to drive results. With a growing foundation of loyal customers and a well-capitalized balance sheet, we are entering our next chapter with confidence, agility, and excitement for the opportunities ahead.”

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About OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Its customers found a bank that isn't charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions-a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade and looks to capitalize on its momentum in the coming months and years ahead.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OPHC are available in the company's newsroom at

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