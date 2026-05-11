From Permits To Gold Pour: Why Readiness Matters

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. and may include a paid advertisement.

MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage: One of the most pivotal moments in a mining company's lifecycle is not the initial discovery phase or the point at which production is fully established, but rather the transition between exploration and production. At this stage, geological uncertainty has been largely addressed, infrastructure is complete, pathways to production are defined and capital is aligned with execution. Historically, this combination has created the conditions for substantial valuation expansion. Adequate funding becomes critical during this transition, enabling companies to move beyond planning and into operational delivery. This dynamic is now emerging at LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) (Profile ), a Québec-based near-term gold producer that recently completed an upsized and oversubscribed C$7.8 million financing. With capital in place to restart operations at its Beacon Gold Mill, the company now sits at a stage where upside has often accelerated for mining developers. LaFleur differentiates itself within the junior mining space by controlling both advanced exploration assets and fully permitted, refurbished processing infrastructure in one of the world's most productive gold regions. The company owns the 750 tonnes per day (“tpd”) capacity Beacon Gold Mill outright and continues to advance its 100%-owned Swanson Gold Project as a near-term source of mill feed. Despite being significantly further along than many peers still navigating permitting and infrastructure development, LaFleur's market valuation remains well below the implied value of its assets. As the company approaches revenue generation in Canada's leading gold-producing region, it stands alongside a broader group of gold-focused miners working to establish long-term leadership positions, including Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Snowline Gold Corp. Sirios Resources Inc.

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