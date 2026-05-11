Psychedelicnewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) Completes Enrollment In Phase 2 CYB004 Study For Generalized Anxiety Disorder
To view the full press release, visit
About Cybin
Cybin(R) is a late-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from mental health conditions.
With promising class leading data, Cybin is working to change the mental health treatment landscape through the introduction of novel drugs that provide effective and durable results for patients. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocin analog, in Phase 3 studies for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated N, N-dimethyltryptamine molecule in a Phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. The Company also has a research pipeline of investigational, 5-HT-receptor focused compounds.
Founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company's newsroom at
About PsychedelicNewsWire
PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
PsychedelicNewsWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment