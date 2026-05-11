Psychedelicnewsbreaks Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Licenses Real-World Evidence From 70,000 Patients To Support FDA Accelerated Approval Of NRX-100
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About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. () is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101 (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NRXP are available in the company's newsroom at
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