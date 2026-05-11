Geely Auto Group Claims Historic First Victory With The All-New Preface TCR At The FIA TCR WORLD TOUR In Misano

MENAFN - TimesNewswire )– Geely Auto Group celebrates a monumental milestone in global motorsports. During the FIA TCR WORLD TOUR at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Geely Auto achieved a historic first victory with the all-new Geely Preface TCR, driven by Chinese driver Ma Qinghua.







In Race 2 at the renowned Italian circuit, Ma delivered Geely Auto's first victory in stunning style. Starting from third on the grid, Ma launched quickly into a frantic battle for the lead. The defining moment arrived on lap six, when he executed a decisive move to seize control of the race. Managing the distance to the chasing pack until the chequered flag, Ma secured a landmark win for Geely Motorsport Group, raising the Chinese national flag and cementing a proud moment for Chinese automotive brands and the Chinese people on the world stage.

The Geely Preface TCR, a testament to the extensive testing and development by the global team, made an immediate impact throughout its debut weekend. Alongside Ma's triumph, Kumho FIA TCR WORLD TOUR defending champion Yann Ehrlacher secured a historic first podium for Geely with a third-place finish in the 15-lap Race 1 opener. Furthermore, Thed Björk joined his teammate on the podium in Race 2, underscoring the strong foundational pace and competitive viability of the new vehicle.

Geely has consistently pursued challenges, viewing the fiercely competitive environment of international racing as a place to hone its people and technology. Securing strong championship points early in the season serves as a vital reward for the dedicated project teams operating across China and Europe. As the team prepares for the hotter, more demanding circuits of Valencia, Paul Ricard, and Vila Real, Geely Auto Group will continue to push the continuous development of the Preface TCR. By showcasing its speed and commitment to technological innovation, Geely will continue to hone its engineering prowess through these challenges, delivering exceptional performance and excitement to motorsports fans worldwide.

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About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. A part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

Geely Auto achieved cumulative sales of 3,024,567 units in 2025, exceeding the full-year sales target with a year-on-year growth of 39%. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 1,687,767 units, a year-on-year increase of 90%.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.