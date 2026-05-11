OIC Condemns Attack On Pakistan's Bannu District

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the attack that targeted a police post in the Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of security personnel.

In a statement, the OIC General Secretariat reiterated its firm stance rejecting terrorism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations.

Pakistani authorities announced that at least three police officers were killed and others were injured in a car bomb attack followed by an armed clash targeting a security center in the Bannu area in northwestern Pakistan.