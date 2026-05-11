OIC Condemns Attack On Pakistan's Bannu District
In a statement, the OIC General Secretariat reiterated its firm stance rejecting terrorism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations.
Pakistani authorities announced that at least three police officers were killed and others were injured in a car bomb attack followed by an armed clash targeting a security center in the Bannu area in northwestern Pakistan.
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