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Netanyahu Says Iran Conflict Not Over Due to Enriched Uranium Stockpile
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the conflict with Iran is “not over,” arguing that Tehran still holds enriched uranium that he says must be removed, according to reports.
In an interview aired on Sunday, Netanyahu said the campaign against Iran had achieved significant results but insisted that key nuclear material remains in place. “I think it accomplished a great deal. But it’s not over because there’s still nuclear material, enriched uranium, that has to be taken out of Iran,” he said.
When asked whether that material could be removed through military force, Netanyahu declined to provide details on potential actions. “You’re going to ask me these questions. I’m going to dodge them because I’m not going to talk about our military possibilities, plans, or anything of the kind,” he said.
He described the goals of the US-Israeli campaign as including the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities, as well as preventing the reconstruction of missile systems and regional proxy networks.
Netanyahu added that several enrichment facilities still need to be dismantled, stating that while Iran’s capabilities had been significantly weakened, they had not been fully eliminated.
He further suggested that any future agreement would require the removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, saying, “you go in and you take it out,” while again avoiding comment on possible military steps.
In an interview aired on Sunday, Netanyahu said the campaign against Iran had achieved significant results but insisted that key nuclear material remains in place. “I think it accomplished a great deal. But it’s not over because there’s still nuclear material, enriched uranium, that has to be taken out of Iran,” he said.
When asked whether that material could be removed through military force, Netanyahu declined to provide details on potential actions. “You’re going to ask me these questions. I’m going to dodge them because I’m not going to talk about our military possibilities, plans, or anything of the kind,” he said.
He described the goals of the US-Israeli campaign as including the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities, as well as preventing the reconstruction of missile systems and regional proxy networks.
Netanyahu added that several enrichment facilities still need to be dismantled, stating that while Iran’s capabilities had been significantly weakened, they had not been fully eliminated.
He further suggested that any future agreement would require the removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, saying, “you go in and you take it out,” while again avoiding comment on possible military steps.
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