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Report Says Israeli Prison Raids Target Women’s Sections at Damon Prison
(MENAFN) Israeli prison forces carried out at least 10 raids on sections holding Palestinian women prisoners at Damon Prison during March and April, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, as stated in reports on Sunday.
The group said the operations included physical assaults, forcing detainees to lie on the ground, and restraining them with their hands tied behind their backs. It added that testimonies from recently released women described alleged deliberate assaults by both male and female prison staff, leaving some detainees with visible bruises.
According to the same statement, most of the 88 Palestinian women prisoners are being held at Damon Prison, while others remain in interrogation centers and other detention facilities.
The report also said that among those detained are two minors and three women in the early stages of pregnancy, who were recently arrested on allegations described by Israel as “incitement.”
It further claimed that the use of solitary confinement against female prisoners has increased since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. At least six women have reportedly been placed in isolation, with some held in solitary confinement for more than two weeks, according to the group.
The group said the operations included physical assaults, forcing detainees to lie on the ground, and restraining them with their hands tied behind their backs. It added that testimonies from recently released women described alleged deliberate assaults by both male and female prison staff, leaving some detainees with visible bruises.
According to the same statement, most of the 88 Palestinian women prisoners are being held at Damon Prison, while others remain in interrogation centers and other detention facilities.
The report also said that among those detained are two minors and three women in the early stages of pregnancy, who were recently arrested on allegations described by Israel as “incitement.”
It further claimed that the use of solitary confinement against female prisoners has increased since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. At least six women have reportedly been placed in isolation, with some held in solitary confinement for more than two weeks, according to the group.
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