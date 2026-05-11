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Ukraine Seeks Joint Airspace Security with Baltic States, Finland
(MENAFN) Ukraine has said it is ready to work with the Baltic states and Finland to strengthen airspace security following recent drone incidents involving Latvia, according to reports on Sunday.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he discussed the situation with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze, highlighting concerns over recent airspace violations and regional security risks.
Writing on the US social media platform X, Sybiha said investigations suggested the incidents were linked to Russian electronic warfare, which he said had diverted Ukrainian drones away from their intended targets inside Russia.
He added that Ukraine’s priority is to ensure “maximum safety” for Latvia, as well as other Baltic countries and Finland, signaling openness to deeper regional coordination on air defense and airspace protection.
The comments come after Latvia issued a formal protest to Russia on May 7, following reports that multiple drones entered Latvian airspace from Russian territory. The Latvian Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Russian Embassy’s chargé d’affaires to deliver a diplomatic protest, citing drone activity over the eastern municipalities of Rezekne, Balvi, and Ludza.
Russia, meanwhile, described the incident as an attempted Ukrainian attack on civilian infrastructure near St. Petersburg, claiming the drones were launched from the direction of Latvian airspace.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he discussed the situation with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze, highlighting concerns over recent airspace violations and regional security risks.
Writing on the US social media platform X, Sybiha said investigations suggested the incidents were linked to Russian electronic warfare, which he said had diverted Ukrainian drones away from their intended targets inside Russia.
He added that Ukraine’s priority is to ensure “maximum safety” for Latvia, as well as other Baltic countries and Finland, signaling openness to deeper regional coordination on air defense and airspace protection.
The comments come after Latvia issued a formal protest to Russia on May 7, following reports that multiple drones entered Latvian airspace from Russian territory. The Latvian Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Russian Embassy’s chargé d’affaires to deliver a diplomatic protest, citing drone activity over the eastern municipalities of Rezekne, Balvi, and Ludza.
Russia, meanwhile, described the incident as an attempted Ukrainian attack on civilian infrastructure near St. Petersburg, claiming the drones were launched from the direction of Latvian airspace.
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