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Survey Shows Widespread Economic Pessimism in France
(MENAFN) A new public opinion survey indicates a deep sense of economic concern across France, as inflation accelerates and growth remains sluggish in a context shaped by rising energy costs linked to tensions in the Middle East.
According to an Ipsos-BVA poll conducted for *La Tribune Dimanche*, 91% of respondents said they were pessimistic about the country’s economic situation, while 88% expressed negative expectations about the global economy. The findings arrive ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election and reflect growing unease over debt levels, living costs, and economic stagnation.
The survey shows that household purchasing power is the dominant worry for citizens, cited by 49% of respondents. Concerns about the future of the social welfare system followed at 41%, while around 30% pointed to rising public debt and deficits as key issues.
Inflation is also weighing heavily on public sentiment. It rose to 2.2% year-on-year in April, up from 1.7% in March, marking the highest level since mid-2024. The increase has been strongly influenced by energy prices, which jumped 14.2% annually in April after a 7.4% rise the previous month. Analysts attribute much of this pressure to higher oil prices linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
As summarized by Ipsos BVA Managing Director Brice Tinturier, “The French feel a kind of resignation regarding purchasing power and are well aware that the government has no room to act on fuel prices,”
The rise in fuel costs has further intensified scrutiny of government policy. Although energy company TotalEnergies has introduced measures aimed at limiting gasoline and diesel prices, public satisfaction remains low.
A separate Elabe survey for BFMTV found that 71% of respondents believe those measures are insufficient and want stronger intervention from the company. Additionally, about 65% of those surveyed support a temporary reduction in fuel taxes while oil prices remain elevated.
According to an Ipsos-BVA poll conducted for *La Tribune Dimanche*, 91% of respondents said they were pessimistic about the country’s economic situation, while 88% expressed negative expectations about the global economy. The findings arrive ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election and reflect growing unease over debt levels, living costs, and economic stagnation.
The survey shows that household purchasing power is the dominant worry for citizens, cited by 49% of respondents. Concerns about the future of the social welfare system followed at 41%, while around 30% pointed to rising public debt and deficits as key issues.
Inflation is also weighing heavily on public sentiment. It rose to 2.2% year-on-year in April, up from 1.7% in March, marking the highest level since mid-2024. The increase has been strongly influenced by energy prices, which jumped 14.2% annually in April after a 7.4% rise the previous month. Analysts attribute much of this pressure to higher oil prices linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
As summarized by Ipsos BVA Managing Director Brice Tinturier, “The French feel a kind of resignation regarding purchasing power and are well aware that the government has no room to act on fuel prices,”
The rise in fuel costs has further intensified scrutiny of government policy. Although energy company TotalEnergies has introduced measures aimed at limiting gasoline and diesel prices, public satisfaction remains low.
A separate Elabe survey for BFMTV found that 71% of respondents believe those measures are insufficient and want stronger intervention from the company. Additionally, about 65% of those surveyed support a temporary reduction in fuel taxes while oil prices remain elevated.
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