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Artillery Strikes Reported in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Intensified military activity was reported in southern Lebanon on Sunday, with artillery fire striking areas near critical infrastructure and multiple towns in the Nabatieh region, according to Lebanese media outlets.
Israeli artillery allegedly hit the vicinity of a power station that supplies electricity to several towns in the south. The Lebanese state news agency NNA reported that shells landed near the Kfar Remman roundabout and close to the electricity facility serving the Nabatieh area, with at least four projectiles impacting nearby zones.
Additional shelling was reported in Kfarjouz, including areas near the headquarters of the Women’s Progress Association, a local non-governmental organization, as well as along the Qasr al-Rihan road. Other towns affected by artillery fire included Habboush, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Meifadoun, and areas near an orphanage in Choukine. Airstrikes were also reported in Zawtar al-Gharbiya and Kfarsir.
In Nabatieh city, a strike in the Saray neighborhood reportedly destroyed a residential building and caused significant surrounding damage.
Lebanese emergency services later confirmed recovery operations in the affected areas. Rescue teams from the Lebanese Red Cross stated they retrieved the bodies of a Syrian family—a father, mother, and their son—who were found in a vehicle targeted on the Meifadoun–Zawtar–Wadi Kfar Dajjal road. The team had reportedly waited more than nine days for access clearance before reaching the site, where the bodies were discovered in what officials described as a severely deteriorated condition.
Separately, Red Cross teams also recovered the body of a man killed in a drone strike on a farm located along the Choukine–Nabatieh al-Fawqa road, according to NNA.
The reported strikes come amid continued accusations of ceasefire violations in the region, with tensions remaining high across southern Lebanon.
Israeli artillery allegedly hit the vicinity of a power station that supplies electricity to several towns in the south. The Lebanese state news agency NNA reported that shells landed near the Kfar Remman roundabout and close to the electricity facility serving the Nabatieh area, with at least four projectiles impacting nearby zones.
Additional shelling was reported in Kfarjouz, including areas near the headquarters of the Women’s Progress Association, a local non-governmental organization, as well as along the Qasr al-Rihan road. Other towns affected by artillery fire included Habboush, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Meifadoun, and areas near an orphanage in Choukine. Airstrikes were also reported in Zawtar al-Gharbiya and Kfarsir.
In Nabatieh city, a strike in the Saray neighborhood reportedly destroyed a residential building and caused significant surrounding damage.
Lebanese emergency services later confirmed recovery operations in the affected areas. Rescue teams from the Lebanese Red Cross stated they retrieved the bodies of a Syrian family—a father, mother, and their son—who were found in a vehicle targeted on the Meifadoun–Zawtar–Wadi Kfar Dajjal road. The team had reportedly waited more than nine days for access clearance before reaching the site, where the bodies were discovered in what officials described as a severely deteriorated condition.
Separately, Red Cross teams also recovered the body of a man killed in a drone strike on a farm located along the Choukine–Nabatieh al-Fawqa road, according to NNA.
The reported strikes come amid continued accusations of ceasefire violations in the region, with tensions remaining high across southern Lebanon.
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