403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, China Set New Trade Talks in S. Korea Ahead of Diplomatic Meetings
(MENAFN) Senior economic officials from the United States and China are preparing for fresh trade consultations in South Korea this week, in a move aimed at addressing ongoing economic tensions between the two major powers ahead of expected high-level political engagements.
China’s Commerce Ministry announced that Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday for discussions with US counterparts. The talks are being positioned as part of continued efforts to stabilize economic relations between the two countries.
On the American side, Scott Bessent will represent Washington in the negotiations. He is expected to arrive in the region as part of a wider diplomatic tour that includes visits to Japan and South Korea.
Bessent is scheduled to meet Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, as part of broader discussions on economic cooperation between the US and Japan.
Following those meetings, he is set to travel to Seoul on Wednesday for talks with the Chinese delegation led by He Lifeng. Bessent emphasized the strategic importance of the discussions, stating: “Economic security is national security,”
The negotiations come ahead of an anticipated visit by US President Donald Trump to China and a possible summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
This round of consultations follows earlier US–China economic talks held in Paris in March, marking the sixth phase of structured dialogue between the two sides as they continue attempts to manage trade disputes and broader economic competition.
China’s Commerce Ministry announced that Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday for discussions with US counterparts. The talks are being positioned as part of continued efforts to stabilize economic relations between the two countries.
On the American side, Scott Bessent will represent Washington in the negotiations. He is expected to arrive in the region as part of a wider diplomatic tour that includes visits to Japan and South Korea.
Bessent is scheduled to meet Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, as part of broader discussions on economic cooperation between the US and Japan.
Following those meetings, he is set to travel to Seoul on Wednesday for talks with the Chinese delegation led by He Lifeng. Bessent emphasized the strategic importance of the discussions, stating: “Economic security is national security,”
The negotiations come ahead of an anticipated visit by US President Donald Trump to China and a possible summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
This round of consultations follows earlier US–China economic talks held in Paris in March, marking the sixth phase of structured dialogue between the two sides as they continue attempts to manage trade disputes and broader economic competition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment