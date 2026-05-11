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Macron Rules Out Unilateral French Military Presence in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that France has never considered deploying military forces independently in the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with Iran, while emphasizing Paris’s willingness to support efforts aimed at restoring and protecting maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.
Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi alongside Kenyan President William Ruto, Macron said, “A French deployment was never considered,” while adding that France remains prepared to contribute to initiatives that would allow shipping activity in the strait to resume in coordination with Iranian authorities.
His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following warnings from Iran regarding foreign naval presence near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for global energy transport.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi previously warned that any French or British naval deployment in or around the strait would be met with what he described as a “decisive and immediate response” from Iranian armed forces.
He also criticized the movement of France’s aircraft carrier group, the Charles de Gaulle, toward the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, describing such deployments as contributing to “escalation of the crisis” and the “militarization of a vital waterway.”
According to France’s Armed Forces Ministry, the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R91) and its escort vessels passed through the Suez Canal on May 6, heading toward the southern Red Sea.
The ministry said the mission is intended to assess regional operational conditions ahead of a possible multinational maritime initiative. It added that the carrier strike group could help improve regional security conditions and support coordination among allied forces by offering additional operational options and facilitating shared military capabilities.
Overall, France’s position underscores a cautious approach: supporting maritime security efforts in the region while avoiding unilateral military action in sensitive waters near Iran.
Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi alongside Kenyan President William Ruto, Macron said, “A French deployment was never considered,” while adding that France remains prepared to contribute to initiatives that would allow shipping activity in the strait to resume in coordination with Iranian authorities.
His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following warnings from Iran regarding foreign naval presence near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for global energy transport.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi previously warned that any French or British naval deployment in or around the strait would be met with what he described as a “decisive and immediate response” from Iranian armed forces.
He also criticized the movement of France’s aircraft carrier group, the Charles de Gaulle, toward the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, describing such deployments as contributing to “escalation of the crisis” and the “militarization of a vital waterway.”
According to France’s Armed Forces Ministry, the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R91) and its escort vessels passed through the Suez Canal on May 6, heading toward the southern Red Sea.
The ministry said the mission is intended to assess regional operational conditions ahead of a possible multinational maritime initiative. It added that the carrier strike group could help improve regional security conditions and support coordination among allied forces by offering additional operational options and facilitating shared military capabilities.
Overall, France’s position underscores a cautious approach: supporting maritime security efforts in the region while avoiding unilateral military action in sensitive waters near Iran.
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