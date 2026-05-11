Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US, China to Hold Trade Consultations in South Korea

US, China to Hold Trade Consultations in South Korea


2026-05-11 03:44:30
(MENAFN) Senior economic officials from the United States and China are set to meet in South Korea this week for renewed trade discussions, ahead of a reported upcoming visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing, according to reports.

China’s Commerce Ministry said Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead a delegation to Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday for consultations, as stated by news agency.

On the US side, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will represent Washington in the talks.

Bessent announced on Sunday that he will begin a regional trip on Monday, visiting Japan and South Korea ahead of Trump’s expected summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

During his visit to Japan, Bessent is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday, along with Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and other officials and business representatives, to discuss economic relations between the two countries.

He is then expected to travel to Seoul on Wednesday for discussions with He Lifeng. Bessent emphasized the strategic importance of the talks, saying, “Economic security is national security.”

The upcoming meetings follow earlier rounds of US–China economic consultations, including the sixth round held in Paris in March, as both sides continue efforts to manage trade tensions and broader economic cooperation.

MENAFN11052026000045017640ID1111094988



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search