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Manipal Hospitals Kolkata Celebrates Rabindra Jayanti With An Evening Of Art, Music And Poetry At Indian Museum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 11th May 2026: Stethoscopes gave way to songs, prescriptions made space for poetry, and hospital corridors found an artistic extension at the historic Indian Museum as doctors from Manipal Hospitals Kolkata stepped onto the cultural stage to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. In an evening where healers transformed into performers, the celebration beautifully reflected how Tagores timeless words, music and philosophy continue to touch lives beyond generations, professions and boundaries. Organised by Manipal Hospitals Kolkata at the iconic Indian Museum, the programme brought together doctors from its units across EM Bypass, Mukundapur, Dhakuria, Salt Lake and Broadway for an immersive cultural evening dedicated to Bengals literary and artistic heritage.
Set against the grandeur of one of Indias oldest and most prestigious cultural institutions, the programme created a rare confluence of healthcare, humanity and culture. In a remarkable display of unity and artistic expression, 19 doctors across various units performed in harmony, coming together beyond their clinical responsibilities to celebrate the timeless legacy of Rabindranath Tagore through music and literature. The evening featured memorable presentations including“Jagorane Jay Bibhaabori,”“Prano Bhoriya Trisha Horiye,”“Ami Chini Go Chini,”“Mono Moro Megher Sangi,” and“Pagla Hawar Badal Dine,” alongside powerful recitations such as“Bansi,”“Nirjhorer Sopno Bhongo,” and excerpts from“Shesher Kobita.” The performances created an emotional and nostalgic atmosphere for patients, caregivers, hospital staff and invited guests, reinforcing the belief that healing extends far beyond medicine.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sayan Bhattacharya, Director, Indian Museum, Kolkata (Ministry of Culture, Government of India), said,“Rabindra Jayanti is not merely a literary or cultural observance; it is an emotion deeply embedded in Indias collective cultural identity. Indian Museum, being the oldest and largest museum in the Asia-Pacific, has itself journeyed alongside nations intellectual, artistic and social awakening much of which has been shaped by Kaviguru himself. Rabindranath Tagore has represented an entire worldview rooted in knowledge, humanity and inclusivity. At a time when museums across the world are evolving into more inclusive and people-centric spaces, Tagores philosophy remains deeply relevant, as he envisioned a society beyond barriers of class, language and geography. The participation of healthcare professionals in celebrating Rabindranath Tagores legacy holds special significance. Beyond their demanding professional responsibilities, they have come together at historic premises to express their creative selves. This beautifully reflects the national vision of Viksit Bharat where progress and heritage move together through the spirit of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi, nurturing both social wellbeing and cultural continuity.
(Prof.) Dr. Rabindra Nath Chakraborty, Head of the Department- Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, who performed recitation during the programme, said,“Reciting Tagores poems at a venue like the Indian Museum was an incredibly emotional and fulfilling experience. As doctors, we are constantly engaged in healing people physically, but art and literature allow us to connect with emotions in a very different way. Tagores poetry carries timeless human values, and through this celebration, we could share those emotions with patients, colleagues and audiences beyond the hospital environment.”
Dr. Shatanik Sarkar, Consultant - Paediatric Cardiologist - Manipal Hospital Dhakuria, who performed Rabindra Sangeet at the event, said,“Music has an extraordinary ability to comfort, heal and unite people. Singing Tagores songs during this celebration was deeply special because it allowed us to step away briefly from our medical responsibilities and connect with everyone through culture and emotion. Such initiatives remind us that healthcare is also about bringing warmth, positivity and human connection into peoples lives.”
Dr. Ansu Sen, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Saltlake, added,“Rabindra Sangeet has a timeless calming effect that resonates across generations. Being part of this programme was truly memorable because it reflected another side of us as doctors, one rooted in art, empathy and emotional connection. Celebrating Rabindra Jayanti in such a culturally significant setting made the evening even more meaningful and memorable for everyone present.”
Adding a unique artistic dimension to the evening, Dr. Sanjoy Basu, Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead - Department of Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur created a beautiful live painting of Rabindranath Tagore as a heartfelt tribute to Kaviguru on his 165th birth anniversary. The artistic gesture became one of the highlights of the programme, symbolising the deep emotional and cultural connection shared by the participating doctors with Tagores enduring legacy.”
Through this unique Rabindra Jayanti celebration, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata once again reinforced its commitment towards holistic wellbeing by blending healthcare with culture, compassion and community engagement, creating an evening that celebrated not only the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore but also the human side of healing.
About Manipal Hospitals
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipals integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.
Set against the grandeur of one of Indias oldest and most prestigious cultural institutions, the programme created a rare confluence of healthcare, humanity and culture. In a remarkable display of unity and artistic expression, 19 doctors across various units performed in harmony, coming together beyond their clinical responsibilities to celebrate the timeless legacy of Rabindranath Tagore through music and literature. The evening featured memorable presentations including“Jagorane Jay Bibhaabori,”“Prano Bhoriya Trisha Horiye,”“Ami Chini Go Chini,”“Mono Moro Megher Sangi,” and“Pagla Hawar Badal Dine,” alongside powerful recitations such as“Bansi,”“Nirjhorer Sopno Bhongo,” and excerpts from“Shesher Kobita.” The performances created an emotional and nostalgic atmosphere for patients, caregivers, hospital staff and invited guests, reinforcing the belief that healing extends far beyond medicine.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sayan Bhattacharya, Director, Indian Museum, Kolkata (Ministry of Culture, Government of India), said,“Rabindra Jayanti is not merely a literary or cultural observance; it is an emotion deeply embedded in Indias collective cultural identity. Indian Museum, being the oldest and largest museum in the Asia-Pacific, has itself journeyed alongside nations intellectual, artistic and social awakening much of which has been shaped by Kaviguru himself. Rabindranath Tagore has represented an entire worldview rooted in knowledge, humanity and inclusivity. At a time when museums across the world are evolving into more inclusive and people-centric spaces, Tagores philosophy remains deeply relevant, as he envisioned a society beyond barriers of class, language and geography. The participation of healthcare professionals in celebrating Rabindranath Tagores legacy holds special significance. Beyond their demanding professional responsibilities, they have come together at historic premises to express their creative selves. This beautifully reflects the national vision of Viksit Bharat where progress and heritage move together through the spirit of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi, nurturing both social wellbeing and cultural continuity.
(Prof.) Dr. Rabindra Nath Chakraborty, Head of the Department- Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass, who performed recitation during the programme, said,“Reciting Tagores poems at a venue like the Indian Museum was an incredibly emotional and fulfilling experience. As doctors, we are constantly engaged in healing people physically, but art and literature allow us to connect with emotions in a very different way. Tagores poetry carries timeless human values, and through this celebration, we could share those emotions with patients, colleagues and audiences beyond the hospital environment.”
Dr. Shatanik Sarkar, Consultant - Paediatric Cardiologist - Manipal Hospital Dhakuria, who performed Rabindra Sangeet at the event, said,“Music has an extraordinary ability to comfort, heal and unite people. Singing Tagores songs during this celebration was deeply special because it allowed us to step away briefly from our medical responsibilities and connect with everyone through culture and emotion. Such initiatives remind us that healthcare is also about bringing warmth, positivity and human connection into peoples lives.”
Dr. Ansu Sen, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Saltlake, added,“Rabindra Sangeet has a timeless calming effect that resonates across generations. Being part of this programme was truly memorable because it reflected another side of us as doctors, one rooted in art, empathy and emotional connection. Celebrating Rabindra Jayanti in such a culturally significant setting made the evening even more meaningful and memorable for everyone present.”
Adding a unique artistic dimension to the evening, Dr. Sanjoy Basu, Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead - Department of Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur created a beautiful live painting of Rabindranath Tagore as a heartfelt tribute to Kaviguru on his 165th birth anniversary. The artistic gesture became one of the highlights of the programme, symbolising the deep emotional and cultural connection shared by the participating doctors with Tagores enduring legacy.”
Through this unique Rabindra Jayanti celebration, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata once again reinforced its commitment towards holistic wellbeing by blending healthcare with culture, compassion and community engagement, creating an evening that celebrated not only the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore but also the human side of healing.
About Manipal Hospitals
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipals integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.
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