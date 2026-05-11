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White House Says Trump Will Press Xi Over China’s Support for Iran
(MENAFN) A White House official has said that US President Donald Trump is expected to apply pressure on Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing’s continued economic ties with Iran during his upcoming visit to China this week.
According to remarks shared during a conference call with reporters, the official indicated that Trump intends to raise concerns about China’s role in supporting Iran’s economy, particularly through oil purchases and related trade activity. The official also suggested that sanctions previously imposed by Washington on Chinese entities linked to Iranian crude oil exports are likely to feature in the discussions.
The United States has already targeted several Chinese firms over their alleged involvement in facilitating Iranian oil exports. Despite this, China remains the largest buyer of Iranian crude, reportedly accounting for around 90% of Iran’s oil sales based on maritime intelligence estimates.
In response to US pressure, Beijing has taken steps described as rare in international trade disputes, including issuing a “blocking order” instructing domestic companies to disregard certain US sanctions targeting Chinese refineries accused of handling Iranian oil.
The White House official also said the issue has been repeatedly raised in previous communications between the two leaders, particularly in relation to China’s financial support for Iran and the trade of dual-use goods and other sensitive materials. Further sanctions announced recently by Washington are expected to be part of the discussions during the visit.
The trip, scheduled to begin Wednesday, marks the first visit by a sitting US president to China since 2017. The two leaders last met in South Korea in October, and this meeting is expected to continue broader discussions involving economic tensions and geopolitical disputes, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
According to remarks shared during a conference call with reporters, the official indicated that Trump intends to raise concerns about China’s role in supporting Iran’s economy, particularly through oil purchases and related trade activity. The official also suggested that sanctions previously imposed by Washington on Chinese entities linked to Iranian crude oil exports are likely to feature in the discussions.
The United States has already targeted several Chinese firms over their alleged involvement in facilitating Iranian oil exports. Despite this, China remains the largest buyer of Iranian crude, reportedly accounting for around 90% of Iran’s oil sales based on maritime intelligence estimates.
In response to US pressure, Beijing has taken steps described as rare in international trade disputes, including issuing a “blocking order” instructing domestic companies to disregard certain US sanctions targeting Chinese refineries accused of handling Iranian oil.
The White House official also said the issue has been repeatedly raised in previous communications between the two leaders, particularly in relation to China’s financial support for Iran and the trade of dual-use goods and other sensitive materials. Further sanctions announced recently by Washington are expected to be part of the discussions during the visit.
The trip, scheduled to begin Wednesday, marks the first visit by a sitting US president to China since 2017. The two leaders last met in South Korea in October, and this meeting is expected to continue broader discussions involving economic tensions and geopolitical disputes, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
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