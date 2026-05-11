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Bajaur: Armed Attack In Mamund Claims Life Of Police Officer, Security Tightened

Bajaur: Armed Attack In Mamund Claims Life Of Police Officer, Security Tightened


2026-05-11 03:34:52
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Bajaur, in the area of Tarakho in Tehsil Mamund, an unknown armed attack resulted in the killing of a police officer.

According to the police, the deceased officer has been identified as Saeedullah son of Ghulam, a resident of Katkot Mamund.

DSP Niaz Muhammad confirmed the incident and stated that the attackers targeted the police officer by opening fire, as a result of which he died on the spot.

Also Read: Bannu: Rescue operation concludes, 15 police bodies and 3 injured recovered from debris

He further said that a search operation has been launched to arrest the attackers after the incident.

It is worth mentioning that during the year 2026 so far, more than 12 police personnel have been martyred in various incidents.

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Tribal News Network

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