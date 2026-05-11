403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Court Temporarily Freezes Demolition of Dozens of Palestinian Shops
(MENAFN) A Palestinian rights organization says it has obtained an urgent Israeli court order temporarily halting the planned demolition of around 50 Palestinian commercial properties near occupied East Jerusalem.
The Society of Saint Yves, a Catholic human rights legal center, stated that its lawyers succeeded in securing a temporary injunction late Saturday that pauses the demolition of shops located at the entrance to al-Eizariya, southeast of East Jerusalem.
The group said its legal team worked continuously to file an emergency petition before Israel’s Supreme Court, arguing against the planned destruction of the businesses.
According to earlier notices cited by the Jerusalem Governorate, Israeli authorities had informed approximately 50 shop owners in the al-Mashtal area that they must evacuate their properties ahead of a scheduled demolition linked to orders issued in August 2025. The warning reportedly set a deadline of Sunday morning and included threats to destroy both the structures and their contents if compliance was not met.
The rights group argues that the demolition orders lack proper legal justification. It says that under applicable legal frameworks, including provisions inherited from Jordanian-era regulations, claims of unauthorized construction require formal notification processes and opportunities for property owners to submit permits or objections before enforcement actions are carried out.
The petition also seeks to delay implementation in order to challenge what the organization describes as a broader infrastructure plan involving a road project linked to settlement expansion. The group says the demolitions are connected to a disputed route associated with the E1 settlement initiative, which aims to link occupied East Jerusalem with nearby Israeli settlements through expanded construction and land appropriation.
The temporary court order pauses the demolition process while legal proceedings continue, leaving the final decision pending further judicial review.
The Society of Saint Yves, a Catholic human rights legal center, stated that its lawyers succeeded in securing a temporary injunction late Saturday that pauses the demolition of shops located at the entrance to al-Eizariya, southeast of East Jerusalem.
The group said its legal team worked continuously to file an emergency petition before Israel’s Supreme Court, arguing against the planned destruction of the businesses.
According to earlier notices cited by the Jerusalem Governorate, Israeli authorities had informed approximately 50 shop owners in the al-Mashtal area that they must evacuate their properties ahead of a scheduled demolition linked to orders issued in August 2025. The warning reportedly set a deadline of Sunday morning and included threats to destroy both the structures and their contents if compliance was not met.
The rights group argues that the demolition orders lack proper legal justification. It says that under applicable legal frameworks, including provisions inherited from Jordanian-era regulations, claims of unauthorized construction require formal notification processes and opportunities for property owners to submit permits or objections before enforcement actions are carried out.
The petition also seeks to delay implementation in order to challenge what the organization describes as a broader infrastructure plan involving a road project linked to settlement expansion. The group says the demolitions are connected to a disputed route associated with the E1 settlement initiative, which aims to link occupied East Jerusalem with nearby Israeli settlements through expanded construction and land appropriation.
The temporary court order pauses the demolition process while legal proceedings continue, leaving the final decision pending further judicial review.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment