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Trump Rejects Iran’s Reply to US Proposal on Ending Conflict
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s response to a recent American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between the two sides, describing the reply as unacceptable.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”
His remarks came shortly after Iranian state media reported that Tehran had delivered its formal response to the latest US proposal through mediation by Pakistan. According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, the message was transmitted via Pakistani intermediaries earlier on Sunday.
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB indicated that Tehran’s response focused on broader conditions for ending hostilities, including demands related to the cessation of conflict involving regional fronts such as Lebanon, as well as ensuring the security of maritime shipping routes.
The exchange comes amid ongoing regional tensions following military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran in late February, which triggered retaliatory actions across the region, including impacts on Gulf states and disruptions affecting key maritime passages such as the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire arrangement introduced earlier in April through Pakistani mediation had temporarily reduced hostilities, though follow-up negotiations reportedly failed to secure a long-term agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a fixed deadline, allowing continued diplomatic efforts toward a potential settlement.
Despite ceasefire arrangements involving Lebanon, reports indicate continued cross-border strikes and exchanges between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, contributing to sustained regional instability.
The latest rejection by the US president suggests that diplomatic efforts remain fragile as both sides continue to dispute the terms of a potential end to the conflict.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”
His remarks came shortly after Iranian state media reported that Tehran had delivered its formal response to the latest US proposal through mediation by Pakistan. According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, the message was transmitted via Pakistani intermediaries earlier on Sunday.
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB indicated that Tehran’s response focused on broader conditions for ending hostilities, including demands related to the cessation of conflict involving regional fronts such as Lebanon, as well as ensuring the security of maritime shipping routes.
The exchange comes amid ongoing regional tensions following military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran in late February, which triggered retaliatory actions across the region, including impacts on Gulf states and disruptions affecting key maritime passages such as the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire arrangement introduced earlier in April through Pakistani mediation had temporarily reduced hostilities, though follow-up negotiations reportedly failed to secure a long-term agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a fixed deadline, allowing continued diplomatic efforts toward a potential settlement.
Despite ceasefire arrangements involving Lebanon, reports indicate continued cross-border strikes and exchanges between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, contributing to sustained regional instability.
The latest rejection by the US president suggests that diplomatic efforts remain fragile as both sides continue to dispute the terms of a potential end to the conflict.
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