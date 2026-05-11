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French Passenger Develops Symptoms After Hantavirus Cruise Ship Evacuation
(MENAFN) A French national evacuated from the Dutch expedition vessel MV Hondius has shown symptoms consistent with infection during a repatriation flight, following a hantavirus outbreak aboard the ship that has already resulted in multiple deaths and confirmed infections.
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that one of five French passengers evacuated from the vessel developed symptoms while traveling back to Paris on Sunday. The individual was immediately placed in strict isolation upon landing, alongside the other evacuated passengers, who are currently undergoing medical testing and observation.
Authorities have begun implementing precautionary isolation measures for individuals who may have been in contact with the group, as part of efforts to limit any potential spread of infection.
The incident comes as international evacuation operations continue near Spain’s Canary Islands, where the cruise ship arrived after being affected by the outbreak. Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia previously stated that initial health checks indicated all passengers and crew were asymptomatic at the time of inspection following the ship’s arrival.
Later updates indicated that 94 passengers and crew members from 19 different nationalities, including Dutch, Canadian, and Turkish nationals, were evacuated during the first phase of operations.
WHO pandemic preparedness official Maria Van Kerkhove said evacuation efforts were scheduled to continue, with operations expected to conclude later in the day after additional disembarkation phases.
Roughly 30 crew members are expected to remain aboard the vessel to sail it back to the Netherlands, where it will undergo full disinfection procedures.
Earlier in the evacuation process, Spanish nationals were among the first to be removed from the ship and transferred to military medical facilities for quarantine and further testing.
The situation remains under close international monitoring as health authorities work to manage the outbreak and prevent further spread.
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that one of five French passengers evacuated from the vessel developed symptoms while traveling back to Paris on Sunday. The individual was immediately placed in strict isolation upon landing, alongside the other evacuated passengers, who are currently undergoing medical testing and observation.
Authorities have begun implementing precautionary isolation measures for individuals who may have been in contact with the group, as part of efforts to limit any potential spread of infection.
The incident comes as international evacuation operations continue near Spain’s Canary Islands, where the cruise ship arrived after being affected by the outbreak. Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia previously stated that initial health checks indicated all passengers and crew were asymptomatic at the time of inspection following the ship’s arrival.
Later updates indicated that 94 passengers and crew members from 19 different nationalities, including Dutch, Canadian, and Turkish nationals, were evacuated during the first phase of operations.
WHO pandemic preparedness official Maria Van Kerkhove said evacuation efforts were scheduled to continue, with operations expected to conclude later in the day after additional disembarkation phases.
Roughly 30 crew members are expected to remain aboard the vessel to sail it back to the Netherlands, where it will undergo full disinfection procedures.
Earlier in the evacuation process, Spanish nationals were among the first to be removed from the ship and transferred to military medical facilities for quarantine and further testing.
The situation remains under close international monitoring as health authorities work to manage the outbreak and prevent further spread.
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