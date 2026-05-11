India Urges Halt To Gulf Strikes After 3 Nationals Injured In UAE

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs described the injuries in Fujairah as unacceptable and urged an end to attacks on civilians, stressing the need for restraint and de-escalation.

New Delhi reaffirmed its support for dialogue and diplomacy, saying peaceful engagement remains the only viable path to restore stability across West Asia and protect regional security interests.

India also emphasized the importance of ensuring the free and uninterrupted flow of shipping and trade through the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law, given its critical role in global energy supplies.

The UAE said earlier that Iranian missile and drone strikes hit an industrial zone, injuring three Indian citizens, as the Gulf state has come under repeated attacks during the ongoing confrontation.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that any interference with American plans to secure maritime routes would be met with force, as Washington moves to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has cautioned that military measures would not resolve the crisis and warned that U.S. actions risk dragging the region into a deeper conflict, describing Washington's approach as a“dead end.”

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil passes, has become a focal point of tensions, with repeated incidents involving missiles, drones and threats to commercial shipping.