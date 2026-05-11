Russia, Ukraine Announce Rival Ceasefires As Threats Escalate

Russia's Defence Ministry said the truce would run from May 8 to May 9 on the orders of Vladimir Putin, coinciding with celebrations marking victory in World War II.

Moscow warned that any violation by Ukraine could trigger a large scale missile strike on central Kyiv, urging civilians and foreign diplomats to leave the city as a precaution.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the proposal as unserious, saying human lives should take priority over symbolic anniversary events.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would begin its own ceasefire from midnight Tuesday local time, though no duration was specified, while Kyiv's foreign minister stressed that peace efforts should not be delayed for ceremonies.

The developments come as United States diplomatic engagement on the conflict has slowed, with Washington increasingly focused on tensions in the Middle East.

In recent hours, Russian strikes killed at least nine civilians, including seven in the city of Merefa near Kharkiv, while a Ukrainian drone hit a residential building in an upscale district of Moscow.

Russia currently controls about 19 percent of Ukrainian territory, although its battlefield advances have slowed in recent months.

The war, which began with Russia's full scale invasion in 2022, has led to tens of thousands of deaths and widespread destruction across Ukraine.

Previous ceasefire attempts between the two sides have repeatedly failed, with both Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of violations and using pauses to regroup militarily.

Analysts say unilateral ceasefires without mutual agreement are unlikely to hold, particularly amid continued fighting and deep mistrust between the two sides.

They warn that threats accompanying ceasefire proposals risk further escalation rather than de escalation, especially in densely populated areas like Kyiv.

The situation remains volatile, with ongoing hostilities and limited diplomatic progress raising concerns about a prolonged conflict.