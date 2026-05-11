Karishma Tanna Says 'Walking' Helps Her During Pregnancy, Urges 'Mamas To Be' To Not 'Completely Stop Moving'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, has shared a message for all expecting mothers that daily walks have helped her stay physically and mentally active during pregnancy.

Karishma shared a video of herself from the gym, where she is seen walking on the treadmill. Tagging pregnancy as“beautiful” yet challenging, the actress asked all“mamas-to-be” to stay gentle with themselves but not completely stop moving.

In the clip, Karishma is heard saying:“Hi guys, just a small reminder to all the mamas to be out there. One thing that genuinely helps me during pregnancy is walking. Even a simple daily walk makes such a difference physically and mentally.”

She says the body changes during pregnancy.

Karishma added:“And trust me, pregnancy is beautiful but yes, the way the body changes, tiredness, it's all real. And that's exactly why movement becomes very very important. I mean no pressure but just stay active, strong and connected to your body.”

“Like even 20-30 minutes of daily walking will help you with swelling, stiffness, mood swings, sleep, digestion and honestly it just makes you feel better.”

She asked all expecting mothers to be gentle on themself but asked not to stop moving.

“So all the preggo women watching this, please please be gentle to yourself. But don't completely stop moving. Your body will thank you later. And I will thank you later. Lots of love.”

Karishma wrote in the caption:“Hey preggos!!!let's do this.”

A fitness enthusiast, Karishma started dating a Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun Bangera in 2021. In the same year, they got married in 2022.

It was in April, when the actress announced that she's all set to welcome her first bundle of joy in with her husband Varun.

In a collaborative post, the two announced the news. They shared multiple pregnancy photoshoot pictures of Karishma along with Varun.

The caption of the post read,“A little Miracle, Our greatest gift - August 2026”

Karishma has showcased her acting prowess in shows such as“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” to“Naagin 3” and“Qayamat Ki Raat”.

She ventured into Bollywood with movies like Grand Masti, Rajkumar Hirani's“Sanju”, and“Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”. She also was loved for her OTT show“Hush Hush” and gained major stardom with the series“Scoop” helmed by Hansal Mehta.