Sumbul Touqeer On Long Working Hours In Television: It Is Important To Get Proper Rest

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Sumbul Touqeer shared her views on the long working hours in television.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sumbul pointed out that working such long hours every day is bound to take a toll on one's physical and mental health, and hence it is crucial to take proper rest.

The 'Imlie' actress was asked, "What are your thoughts on long working hours in television?"

Reacting to the question, Sumbul told IANS, "I have experienced long working hours in almost every show. It gets very hectic-physically and mentally exhausting. You are constantly performing, memorizing lines, and staying focused. If you are working extra hours, it is important to get proper rest afterward to recharge."

Revealing if she ever faced any issues regarding treatment on set, the 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant denied saying that "If it ever happens, I will definitely talk about it."

During the interaction, Sumbul also shared that the storytelling method in television needs to evolve amidst the changing audience tastes and the rise of OTT platforms.

Stating that "Change should be constant", she went on to explain, "As time moves forward, storytelling patterns must evolve as well. We cannot keep presenting the same content repeatedly. If there is scope for improvement in television storytelling, it should definitely be explored."

Reflecting on her evolution as an actor, the 'Itti Si Khushi' actress said that not just as an actor, but her journey has also made her evolve as a person.

Sumbul admitted that she has become extremely extroverted over time.

"As an actor, I have definitely evolved, but I think I have grown even more as a person. When I first entered the industry, I was quite introverted. I didn't speak much and was very shy. Over time, that has changed a lot. During Imlie, I became quite extroverted, but after Bigg Boss, I turned a little reserved again. Right now, I would say I am somewhere in between-it really depends on my mood", she concluded.