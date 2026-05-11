Police In J&K's Sopore Carries Out Major Crackdown Against Drug Peddlers

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 11 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town said on Monday it has carried out a major crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested five people in three separate FIRs.

A police statement said today under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan, in continuation of the sustained anti-drug enforcement drive, Sopore Police achieved a major success by apprehending five drug peddlers in three separate actions and recovering psychotropic substances across Police District Sopore.

In the first action, Police Post Warpora established a checkpoint at Janwara Crossing. During checking, two persons coming from Janwara towards Warpora attempted to flee on noticing the checkpoint party but were tactfully apprehended. Upon search, psychotropic substance Alprazolam tablets were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Faisel Majeed Mir son of Abdul Majeed Mir, resident of Janwara and Naseer Ahmad Lone, son of Mohd Ramzan Lone, resident of Hathlangoo. Accordingly, FIR No. 114/2026 under Sections 8/22-29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Sopore and further investigation is in progress.

In the second action, Police Post Warpora established another checkpoint at Malpora Crossing. During checking, two suspicious persons coming from Janwara towards Malpora attempted to flee on noticing the police party but were tactfully apprehended.

During personal search, psychotropic substance Alprazolam tablets were recovered from their possession. In this regard, FIR No. 115/2026 under Sections 8/22-29 of the NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Sopore and investigation has been taken up. In the third action, during patrolling in the jurisdiction of Police Post Bus Stand, a suspicious individual was intercepted and apprehended at Shalimar Colony Sopore.

Upon personal search, psychotropic substance Codeine Phosphate was recovered from his possession and seized as per due legal procedure.

The accused has been identified as Umar Javaid Tugoo son of Javaid Ahmad Tugoo, resident of Noorbagh Sopore. Accordingly, FIR No. 116/2026 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Sopore and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and wider linkages involved.

Sopore Police reiterated that strict enforcement against drug peddlers continues across the district and all those involved in drug trafficking will be dealt with firmly under law.

These coordinated actions reflect Sopore Police's firm commitment under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan to dismantle narcotics networks, break supply chains and safeguard youth from the menace of drugs.