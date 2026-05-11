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Iran Says It Downed “Enemy Drone” Amid Rising US–Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran’s military has reported that its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed an unidentified reconnaissance drone in the country’s southwest early Monday, according to state media.
The Iranian army’s public relations office stated that the unmanned aircraft was detected and shot down by the national integrated air defense system. The report, carried by Iran’s official IRNA news agency, said the operation was carried out by units operating under the joint air defense command structure.
Authorities described the downed aircraft as an “enemy reconnaissance drone,” but did not provide further details about its origin or mission.
The incident comes at a time of heightened political and military tension between Tehran and Washington. It follows comments by US President Donald Trump, who recently rejected Iran’s response to a US-backed peace proposal and described it as “totally unacceptable” in a post on his social media platform.
The overlapping developments reflect continued friction between the two sides, both diplomatically and in the broader regional security environment, as exchanges over negotiations and military posture continue.
The Iranian army’s public relations office stated that the unmanned aircraft was detected and shot down by the national integrated air defense system. The report, carried by Iran’s official IRNA news agency, said the operation was carried out by units operating under the joint air defense command structure.
Authorities described the downed aircraft as an “enemy reconnaissance drone,” but did not provide further details about its origin or mission.
The incident comes at a time of heightened political and military tension between Tehran and Washington. It follows comments by US President Donald Trump, who recently rejected Iran’s response to a US-backed peace proposal and described it as “totally unacceptable” in a post on his social media platform.
The overlapping developments reflect continued friction between the two sides, both diplomatically and in the broader regional security environment, as exchanges over negotiations and military posture continue.
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