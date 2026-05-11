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Aliyev Criticizes EU Border Mission Over Armenia-Azerbaijan Role
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan’s president on Sunday sharply criticized European Union observers deployed along the Armenia–Azerbaijan border, saying they behave “as if they are defending Armenia from us,” according to reports.
Speaking during a meeting with families in Zangilan in the Karabakh region, President Ilham Aliyev argued that there is no need for external protection of Armenia from Azerbaijan. He added that, in his view, Azerbaijan had already achieved its objectives in earlier border confrontations.
He was quoted as saying, “I said back then that if we fired a single shot … not a trace of them would remain. But they act as if they are defending Armenia from us,” referring to the EU monitoring presence.
Aliyev also emphasized that Azerbaijan has no intention of targeting Armenia’s sovereignty, stating that Baku does not seek to “destroy Armenia or deprive it of its independence.”
He dismissed narratives portraying Armenia as being protected from aggression, calling such claims “nonsense,” and said they are used by certain political actors to misrepresent the situation.
He added that Azerbaijan has never pursued such goals and will not do so unless he said further provocations occur.
The Azerbaijani leader also warned against what he described as anti-Azerbaijan elements within Armenia’s political landscape, suggesting that renewed tensions or provocations could further destabilize the region.
Speaking during a meeting with families in Zangilan in the Karabakh region, President Ilham Aliyev argued that there is no need for external protection of Armenia from Azerbaijan. He added that, in his view, Azerbaijan had already achieved its objectives in earlier border confrontations.
He was quoted as saying, “I said back then that if we fired a single shot … not a trace of them would remain. But they act as if they are defending Armenia from us,” referring to the EU monitoring presence.
Aliyev also emphasized that Azerbaijan has no intention of targeting Armenia’s sovereignty, stating that Baku does not seek to “destroy Armenia or deprive it of its independence.”
He dismissed narratives portraying Armenia as being protected from aggression, calling such claims “nonsense,” and said they are used by certain political actors to misrepresent the situation.
He added that Azerbaijan has never pursued such goals and will not do so unless he said further provocations occur.
The Azerbaijani leader also warned against what he described as anti-Azerbaijan elements within Armenia’s political landscape, suggesting that renewed tensions or provocations could further destabilize the region.
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