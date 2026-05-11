Omar Abdullah Says Leaving For Delhi To Talk About Statehood, LG's Powers With HM Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, said on Monday that he is leaving for New Delhi to discuss issues including statehood, the Lieutenant Governor's powers, reservation etc, with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Talking to the media here on Monday morning before leaving for New Delhi, CM Abdullah said the restoration of statehood would not happen through a single meeting, adding that the process was underway and several governance- related issues would be discussed during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

He said expectations should remain realistic regarding the statehood issue, which continues to remain one of the central political demands in Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state was downgraded into a Union Territory in August 2019.

“I don't think that a single meeting will get our statehood back. The process is going on,” CM Abdullah said. He said apart from the restoration of statehood, he would also raise several administrative and constitutional matters that have emerged between the elected government and the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“Besides, there are other issues like the business rules, Advocate General, reservation issue which the LG has referred to Delhi. I will talk to the Home Minister in Delhi this evening,” he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the sensitive issue of control over telecommunications powers, defending the present arrangement under which such powers remain with the Lieutenant Governor due to security and law-and-order considerations.

“Telecom powers with the Governor under UT as Home Department looks after law-and-order issues. This power will save us from time to time. Till security and law and order is with LG, telecommunication power should lie with the LG,” CM Abdullah said.

The remarks come amid continuing discussions over the distribution of powers between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor's administration under the Union Territory framework.

CM Abdullah as per the news agency Kashmir News Trust also attempted to contain the political controversy triggered by his recent remarks on liquor shops in Kashmir, which had sparked criticism from Opposition parties and sections of the public. Admitting that his earlier response to reporters had created confusion, CM Abdullah said the remarks were made in haste because of time constraints and without detailed explanation.

“Due to time constraint, I talked to reporters in a short way without any explanation,” he said. Clarifying the government's position on liquor trade, Omar Abdullah said the administration had no intention of expanding alcohol business in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that Islam prohibits liquor consumption.

“Liquor shops are for those whose religion allows them to use liquor. No government has so far banned this liquor trade, but that doesn't mean we will increase its trade. Our religion prohibits it,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government had not opened any new liquor shop and maintained that the administration did not want the youth to fall prey to addiction.

“Our government didn't open any new liquor shop and we don't want that youth should fall prey to it,” he added. He accused Opposition parties of twisting his earlier remarks for political purposes.

“Opposition twisted this fact and my statement. These shops are for those who come from outside and those whose religion allows them,” CM Abdullah said.

The liquor issue had snowballed into a political controversy after Opposition parties circulated old videos of Omar Abdullah criticizing liquor expansion while comparing them with his recent remarks in Ganderbal where he had questioned why people voluntarily visit liquor shops.

CM Abdullah also congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay, apparently referring to recent political developments in southern India, and reiterated his long-held position on government formation.

“Better late than never. I had already said that the single-largest party should be invited to form the government,” he said.

On speculation regarding Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir, CM Abdullah said such decisions would be taken at an appropriate time.“Cabinet expansion and reshuffle will be done at the appropriate time,” he said without elaborating further.

The Delhi meeting between Omar Abdullah and Amit Shah is being closely watched in political circles, particularly amid growing debates over restoration of statehood, power-sharing arrangements between the elected government and Lok Bhavan, and emerging disagreements over administrative control in the Union Territory.

CM Abdullah has been pressing for statehood and other allied issues saying that the overlapping of powers between the LG and the chief minister has seriously impeded the resolution of people's issue in Jammu and Kashmir.