Disposable Surgical Devices Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Market Overview The global disposable surgical devices market size was valued at USD 5.28 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 10.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period (2023–2031). The surging prevalence of chronic illnesses and lifestyle diseases due to sluggish lifestyles and the rise in the cases of smoking, obesity, etc., has led to the growing demand for surgical procedures. Moreover, there is an increasing acceptance and inclination towards disposable surgical devices among healthcare professionals and patients, owing to their enhanced safety and convenience. Thus, many surgeries worldwide are performed with disposable surgical devices, driving the market growth. Disposable surgical devices refer to medical instruments or devices specifically developed for a single-use purpose during surgical procedures, after which they are discarded. These gadgets are essential for preserving a germ-free environment in the operating room, minimizing the likelihood of infections, and guaranteeing patient well-being. Disposable surgical instruments are pre-sterilized and designed exclusively for single use, unlike reusable instruments requiring subsequent sterilization after each usage. Disposable surgical devices encompass a range of products such as surgical sutures and staplers, electrosurgical devices, gloves, masks, caps, syringes, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, cannulas, and various other tools. Utilizing disposable surgical devices effectively mitigates the potential for cross-contamination across patients and decreases the necessity for labor-intensive sterilization procedures. Furthermore, it streamlines inventory management for healthcare facilities. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 6.66 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 7.20 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 13.26 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 8.05% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players B. Braun SE, Zimmer Biomet, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Smith+Nephew, Aspen Surgical

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Market Dynamics Global Disposable Surgical Devices Market Drivers: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease

The flourishing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurological, urological, and infectious conditions, necessitate surgical procedures. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) constitute the main reason for death and illness worldwide. Every year, chronic diseases cause the death of 41 million people globally, making up almost 71% of all worldwide deaths.

Moreover, according to a 2020 Lancet study, neurological diseases are the second leading global cause of mortality, resulting in 9 million deaths each year, and are the primary cause of disability-adjusted life years. These statistics indicate that the growing prevalence of chronic diseases would likely lead to a higher need for surgical interventions. According to a publication in PubMed, there is a remarkable global annual count of 310 million major surgeries. As a result, this is expected to propel the global market for disposable surgical devices.

Growing Awareness and Preference for Disposable Surgical Devices

There has been an increasing awareness and preference towards disposable surgical devices among healthcare professionals and patients, owing to their enhanced safety and convenience. Disposable surgical devices mitigate the danger of infection and cross-contamination by avoiding exposure to many patients or sources of contamination. They also eliminate the necessity for sterilization and reprocessing, which can be time-consuming, expensive, and susceptible to mistakes. Moreover, disposable surgical devices minimize the risk of healthcare staff and patients being exposed to blood-borne diseases and toxic chemicals, safeguarding their health and safety.

Furthermore, disposable surgical devices are user-friendly, requiring no prior preparation, maintenance, or storage. They can be easily discarded without generating dangerous waste or requiring specific handling procedures. Moreover, disposable surgical equipment is readily available and convenient, as they are not reliant on the availability or functionality of reusable instruments. Disposable surgical devices are favored by many healthcare professionals and patients, who understand the benefits and drawbacks associated with each device category. These factors contribute to the market's growth.

Global Disposable Surgical Devices Market Restraint: Lack of Proper Disposal and Waste Management

The lack of adequate disposal and waste management infrastructure for disposable surgical devices in certain areas, particularly in emerging and low-income nations, is a significant threat to market growth. Improper disposal of disposable surgical devices can result in significant health and environmental hazards, including soil and water contamination, transmission of infections and diseases, and harm to animals and people.

According to research by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 16 billion injections are administered globally annually. However, not all these injections are appropriately disposed of, accumulating significant nonbiodegradable waste. There needs to be more methods of disposing and managing waste for disposable surgical devices to ensure the acceptance and expansion of the market.

Global Disposable Surgical Devices Market Opportunities: Technological Advancements

The introduction of novel technologies and advancements in disposable surgical devices, such as smart sutures, environmentally-friendly staples, wireless electrosurgical devices, and nanotechnology-based instruments, is anticipated to generate opportunities for market expansion. For instance, in May 2023, engineers at MIT developed smart sutures made from tissue that can secure tissue, identify inflammation, and provide medication. The sutures are covered with hydrogels that can incorporate sensors, medicines, or cells that release therapeutic compounds.

Moreover, these technologies and improvements are designed to improve disposable surgical devices' performance, functionality, and quality. They provide advantages such as enhanced wound healing, decreased scarring, reduced infection rates, and improved patient outcomes. The advancement and implementation of novel technologies and advancements in disposable surgical equipment can generate fresh opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global disposable surgical devices market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America Dominates the Global Market

North America is the most significant global disposable surgical devices market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. The North American market for disposable surgical devices is the largest and most developed due to several factors. These include a highly advanced healthcare system with advanced medical facilities, equipment, and technology and a high adoption rate of disposable surgical devices in the region. The extensive patient population is afflicted with many chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular illnesses, and others, necessitating surgical procedures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that chronic diseases were the primary cause of mortality and impairment in the United States. They also significantly drive the nation's annual healthcare costs, which amount to USD 4.1 trillion.

Furthermore, projections indicate that the number of Americans aged 65 and above will reach 95 million by 2060, a significant increase from the 52 million recorded in 2018. The proportion of individuals aged 65 years and above is projected to rise from 16% to 23% over the same timeframe. The increasing number of elderly individuals is very susceptible to developing chronic diseases, leading to a subsequent rise in the volume of procedures conducted in the area. A PubMed article states that approximately 40 to 50 million significant surgical procedures are performed annually in the United States.

Moreover, healthcare professionals and patients exhibit a substantial inclination toward the safety and simplicity of disposable surgical instruments, leading to their widespread acceptance. The region benefits from a favorable reimbursement scenario and regulatory environment for disposable surgical equipment, which promotes their development and widespread use. Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provide financial coverage for qualifying beneficiaries to get disposable surgical equipment. At the same time, the Food and Drug Administration oversees the safety and efficacy of these devices. Such factors boost the regional market expansion.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth and emerging as the leading market for disposable surgical devices. This is due to several factors, including improving healthcare facilities and infrastructure in the region. In an effort to make healthcare more accessible and reasonable, both public and private organizations are stepping up their spending and programmatic efforts. An example is the Ayushman Bharat initiative, initiated by the Indian government in 2018, to offer health insurance to 500 million individuals nationwide. The region is also experiencing increased medical tourism, with patients from other areas, particularly North America and Europe, taking advantage of the affordable and top-notch surgical operations and treatments available. Medical treatment in the Asia-Pacific is 90% less expensive than private U.S. healthcare establishments.

Furthermore, the market expansion is being facilitated by the regulatory bodies' authorization of innovative disposable devices. In March 2023, IceCure Medical Ltd. received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") to commercialize its IceSense3 disposable cryoprobes. These cryoprobes are intended to be used with IceCure Medical Ltd.'s IceSense3 console, which the NMPA had already approved. With this recent authorization, the company and its collaborators in China can target a substantial market with its innovative and established technology for treating cancerous and non-cancerous tissue in the breast, lung, bone, liver, and kidneys and providing palliative therapies. Therefore, the amalgamation of these factors collectively propels the Asia-Pacific market.

Segmental Analysis

The global disposable surgical devices market is segmented by product and applications.

Based on product, the global disposable surgical devices market growth is divided into surgical sutures and staplers, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices.

The surgical sutures and staplers segment dominates the global market. Surgical sutures are utilized to stitch tissues using threads or strands. In contrast, surgical staplers are devices that employ metallic staples to fasten tissues together, as opposed to using sutures. Surgical sutures and staplers are implemented in surgery to secure the closure of wounds or incisions. Both provide the identical function of facilitating tissue cohesion and healing, albeit through distinct methodologies. Staplers typically offer greater speed than suturing, which can be crucial in specific surgical operations.

Moreover, staplers can reduce tissue damage compared to sutures in some situations. The selection between sutures and staplers is contingent upon several aspects, encompassing the nature of the surgical procedure, the placement of the incision, and the surgeon's personal preference. The market is anticipated to be predominantly led by the surgical sutures and staplers segment due to their extensive use in diverse surgical procedures, including general surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, and others.

Based on application, the global disposable surgical devices market share is segmented into neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, wound closure, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiovascular, orthopedic, general surgery, and others.

The general surgery segment owns the highest market share. General surgery is a medical discipline that specifically concentrates on the surgical management of a diverse array of diseases, injuries, and disorders. General surgeons are proficient in conducting various surgical interventions on many bodily regions, except the central nervous and cardiovascular systems, which are usually managed by neurosurgeons and cardiovascular surgeons, respectively.

General surgery comprises a wide range of surgical procedures, such as abdominal surgery, breast surgery, endocrine surgery, trauma surgery, colon surgery, minimally invasive surgery, and soft tissue surgery, among others. In addition to performing surgical procedures, general surgeons may provide pre-operative and post-operative care and supervise critically ill patients in the intensive care unit. The discipline of general surgery is characterized by constant change, and surgeons frequently collaborate with other experts to ensure holistic treatment for patients.

January 2024- Medtronic plc, a prominent player in healthcare technology, received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark clearance for the MiniMedTM 780G system with Simplera SyncT. This system includes a disposable, all-in-one continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that eliminates the need for fingersticks or overtape. September 2023- Medtronic plc, a prominent player in healthcare technology, received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark clearance for its latest product, the SimpleraTM continuous glucose monitor (CGM). This all-in-one, disposable device has a straightforward, two-step insertion technique.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.66 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 7.20 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 13.26 Billion CAGR 8.05% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Applications Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Disposable Surgical Devices Market B. Braun SE Zimmer Biomet Alcon Laboratories, Inc. Smith+Nephew Aspen Surgical BD Ethicon CooperSurgical Inc. Medtronic Surgical Innovations Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Surgical Sutures and Staplers Handheld Surgical Devices Electrosurgical Devices

Neurosurgery Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Wound Closure Obstetrics and Gynecology Cardiovascular Orthopedic General Surgery Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Disposable Surgical Devices Market Segments By ProductBy ApplicationsBy Region