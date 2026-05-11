Rashid Khan Named World's Top Bowler Again

In the latest ICC rankings, Rashid retained the number one ODI bowling ranking with 710 points, maintaining the top position he has held since October 2023.

Fellow Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman also entered the top 10 rankings, securing ninth place among the world's leading bowlers, while Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai ranked 21st internationally.

Rashid recently said he rejected offers to pursue citizenship and play for other countries, including India and Australia, choosing instead to continue representing Afghanistan.

In his recently published book,“Rashid Khan: From the Streets to Stardom,” the 27-year-old wrote that informal conversations about changing nationality took place during the 2023 Indian Premier League season.

Afghanistan's national cricket team has gained increasing international recognition over the past decade, despite political instability and ongoing economic challenges in the country.

Meanwhile, Afghan athletes continue to face economic and sporting challenges at home, while players competing abroad remain among the country's most prominent international representatives.

