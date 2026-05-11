MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Planet Ventures Invests in Lux Aeterna, Advancing Its Strategy to Capture the Next Wave of Space Innovation

May 11, 2026 3:05 AM EDT | Source: Planet Ventures Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment into Lux Aeterna, a space infrastructure company building the world's first fully reusable satellite platform.

Lux Aeterna is leading a structural shift in the global space economy, which has spent decades optimizing around a disposable satellite model. Unlike traditional single-use satellites, Lux Aeterna's reusable fleet is designed to close the loop on the orbital supply chain and create a persistent logistics layer between Earth and orbit.

A fundamentally new approach to orbital operations, Lux Aeterna's technology will unlock entirely new mission profiles and capabilities that require recovering hardware, iterating on technology, and accessing orbit on a reliable, rapid cadence. These applications include critical emerging categories such as orbital compute, on-orbit servicing, in-space manufacturing, hypersonic testing, and rapid payload return.

Lux Aeterna's vertically integrated platform pairs a flight-proven conical heat shield with a modular satellite bus, engineered for reentry, rapid ground-based refurbishment, and relaunch. This innovation has the potential to fundamentally change the economics of space, creating a circular space economy.

Lux Aeterna has already attracted significant attention from leading venture capital firms in the space sector, including Space Capital, and recently completed a USD $10 million seed financing round Led by Konvoy to accelerate development of its flagship spacecraft, with a demonstration mission targeted for 2027.

"We are incredibly excited to have invested in Lux Aeterna at such an early stage in their development," said Etienne Moshevich CEO of Planet Ventures Inc. "We believe reusable satellite infrastructure represents one of the most important and underappreciated opportunities within the space economy. Lux Aeterna is tackling a critical bottleneck in orbital logistics-bringing assets and materials back from space-and we believe this capability could unlock entirely new industries."

The global space economy continues to evolve rapidly, driven by declining launch costs and increasing commercial activity in orbit. However, the industry still has not solved what happens after deployment. Lux Aeterna is directly addressing this gap by enabling repeatable down-mass capability, laying the foundation for two-way commerce between Earth and space.

Planet invested a total of USD$100,000 into Lux Aeterna's equity financing.

Planet Ventures' investment in Lux Aeterna aligns with its strategy of providing shareholders with exposure to high-growth, private space companies building the infrastructure of the future space economy.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

For further information, please contact:

Etienne Moshevich, CEO

Tel: (604) 681-0084

Email: ...

Website:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the anticipated development and commercialization of Lux Aeterna's reusable satellite platform; the expected capabilities of Lux Aeterna's reentry systems, modular payload technology, and heat shield technology; the anticipated timing and success of Lux Aeterna's demonstration mission targeted for 2027; the potential of reusable satellite infrastructure to reduce the cost of space missions, enable orbital logistics, in-space manufacturing, and rapid payload return, and establish a "circular space economy"; the anticipated applications of Lux Aeterna's platform across microgravity manufacturing, defense, pharmaceutical research, and commercial space operations; the expected benefits of Planet Ventures' investment in Lux Aeterna to the Company and its shareholders; and the Company's broader strategy of providing shareholders with exposure to high-growth, private space companies.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that: Lux Aeterna will be able to continue developing its reusable satellite platform on the timelines currently contemplated; Lux Aeterna's demonstration mission will proceed as planned and will achieve its intended objectives; no material adverse regulatory, technological, engineering, supply chain, or financing developments will prevent or materially delay the development or commercialization of Lux Aeterna's platform; the global space economy will continue to grow in the manner currently anticipated; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a manner materially adverse to the Company or to Lux Aeterna.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: the risk that Lux Aeterna is unable to develop its reusable satellite platform on the timelines currently contemplated, or at all; the risk that the 2027 demonstration mission is delayed, does not proceed, or does not achieve its intended results; the risk that Lux Aeterna is unable to raise additional capital required to fund ongoing development; the risk that competing technologies or platforms emerge that reduce the commercial opportunity available to Lux Aeterna; the risk that regulatory or governmental approvals required for Lux Aeterna's operations are not obtained on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company's investment in Lux Aeterna does not yield the anticipated returns or strategic benefits; and general risks associated with early-stage technology companies operating in capital-intensive industries.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.