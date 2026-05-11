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JKLU Successfully Concludes Ballers & Spikers Tournament, Celebrating Young Sporting Talent Across Rajasthan
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, May 2026: JKLU successfully hosted the Ballers & Spikers Tournament, an Under-19 inter-school Basketball and Volleyball Tournament at its campus. The event was open to students from Classes 9 to 12 and brought together young athletes from across the state of Rajasthan in a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship and competition.
The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation, with 18 basketball teams and 21 volleyball teams competing over the three days.
In volleyball, Fellowship Mission School emerged as the winner, while Defence Public School secured the runner-up position. In basketball, Vivek Techno School claimed the championship title, with Gyan Ashram School finishing as runner-up. All matches were marked by high energy, teamwork, and commendable sportsmanship from the participating students.
The tournament concluded on a successful note, reflecting the spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie among young athletes. A total prize pool of ₹36,000 was distributed, with winning teams receiving ₹11,000 and runner-up teams awarded ₹7,000 in both basketball and volleyball categories.
“The Ballers & Spikers Cup reflects JKLU's deep commitment to fostering holistic development through sports and teamwork. Events like these provide young students with a valuable platform to build resilience, discipline, and leadership while competing with true sporting spirit. We are proud to have hosted such enthusiastic participation from schools across the region, and we remain dedicated to encouraging opportunities that shape well-rounded future citizens,” said Mr. Deepak Sogani, Head of Student Affairs at JK Lakshmipat University.
The Ballers & Spikers Cup at JKLU stands as a testament to the institution's commitment to promoting sports and holistic development among school students, while providing a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills at a competitive level.
The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation, with 18 basketball teams and 21 volleyball teams competing over the three days.
In volleyball, Fellowship Mission School emerged as the winner, while Defence Public School secured the runner-up position. In basketball, Vivek Techno School claimed the championship title, with Gyan Ashram School finishing as runner-up. All matches were marked by high energy, teamwork, and commendable sportsmanship from the participating students.
The tournament concluded on a successful note, reflecting the spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie among young athletes. A total prize pool of ₹36,000 was distributed, with winning teams receiving ₹11,000 and runner-up teams awarded ₹7,000 in both basketball and volleyball categories.
“The Ballers & Spikers Cup reflects JKLU's deep commitment to fostering holistic development through sports and teamwork. Events like these provide young students with a valuable platform to build resilience, discipline, and leadership while competing with true sporting spirit. We are proud to have hosted such enthusiastic participation from schools across the region, and we remain dedicated to encouraging opportunities that shape well-rounded future citizens,” said Mr. Deepak Sogani, Head of Student Affairs at JK Lakshmipat University.
The Ballers & Spikers Cup at JKLU stands as a testament to the institution's commitment to promoting sports and holistic development among school students, while providing a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills at a competitive level.
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