Crypto News Today: Alphapepe Presale Hits $1.15M Milestone As Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $120,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the presale crossed the $1.15 million milestone while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01683 per token. The holder count has now passed 8,400, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.









The move comes as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to the $120,000 debate following renewed institutional demand and fresh spot ETF inflows. Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this market cycle, but its next major move still depends on liquidity, ETF demand, and broader risk appetite continuing to build over time. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where the presale is active now, product usage is already visible, and the Q2 exchange launch is becoming the main focus before public trading begins.

Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Crosses $1.15M While The Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $120,000

AlphaPepe crossing $1.15 million gives the presale another major milestone before launch. The project has already moved beyond its first seven-figure raise, passed 8,400 holders, and brought the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo beyond 3,000 active users before public trading begins. That is the kind of milestone stack retail buyers watch when a presale moves from early discovery into late-entry pressure.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Stage 16 is now live at $0.01683, and every stage transition removes the previous entry while pushing AlphaPepe closer to public exchange access.

Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup. The Bitcoin price prediction has shifted back toward the $120,000 region as institutional demand returns and ETF inflows strengthen. Recent forecasts place BTC's 2026 average near $123,000, while broader market models continue pointing toward the $95,000 to $120,000 range under stronger liquidity conditions.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have also shown renewed demand, with inflows returning as institutional appetite improves. But the $120,000 target still remains a large-cap, multi-quarter scenario. Bitcoin needs sustained ETF flows, macro liquidity, and stronger market confidence to support that move. AlphaPepe's next milestones are closer. Stage 16 is active, AlphaSwap has crossed 3,000 demo users, the audit is complete, and the Q2 exchange debut remains the next major step.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

At the center of AlphaPepe is AlphaSwap, the AI-powered decentralized exchange built for meme coin traders. AlphaSwap is designed to solve three recurring problems in the sector: unsafe contracts, poor visibility into whale activity, and fragmented execution. The contract screening layer identifies suspicious token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution architecture is being built on BSC with speed and low-cost access in mind.

The 3,000-user demo milestone matters because it gives AlphaPepe measurable product usage before listing. Many early-stage crypto launches still come to market with branding, community energy, and future promises. AlphaPepe is moving toward its Q2 exchange debut with users already testing its core product. That gives the launch a different profile from a typical presale built only on hype.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before public trading begins. In a market where security remains one of the biggest concerns for early-stage buyers, AlphaPepe is approaching launch with a completed audit, a live product demo, 8,400+ holders, Stage 16 active, and more than $1.15 million raised before exchange access begins. That combination gives the presale a stronger position as the Q2 launch window moves closer.

Conclusion

Bitcoin's $120,000 target remains one of the major institutional forecasts in the current market cycle. The setup depends on ETF demand, liquidity conditions, institutional participation, and broader crypto market strength continuing to improve over time. If those conditions continue aligning, Bitcoin could remain the dominant large-cap story of the cycle.

But Bitcoin's path to $120,000 still depends on external market conditions building over multiple quarters. AlphaPepe is moving on a shorter timeline. Stage 16 is live, the presale has crossed $1.15 million, the holder count has passed 8,400, the AlphaSwap demo has surpassed 3,000 users, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching with visible product traction already in place.

That is why the $1.15 million milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not asking the market to wait for utility after launch. Users are already testing the product, the audit is complete, the holder base is growing, and the presale has entered its next stage before public trading begins. Bitcoin gives buyers the institutional large-cap trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 16 is active now at $0.01683, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.