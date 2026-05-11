First-Ever Kumbhabhishek Held At Somnath Temple Amid Vedic Chants, Hymns

MENAFN - IANS) Gir Somnath, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the historic Kumbhabhishek ceremony at the Somnath Temple during the 'Somnath Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations marking 75 years since the inauguration of the reconstructed temple.

The Kumbhabhishek ceremony was conducted in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with temple trustees, saints and senior officials.

The event commemorated 75 years since the restored Somnath Temple was inaugurated by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, in 1951, following reconstruction efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

PM Modi arrived at the temple after holding a roadshow through Somnath, where large crowds gathered along the route to greet him.

Artists from different parts of the country performed cultural programmes as the Prime Minister's convoy moved towards the temple complex.

At the temple, the Prime Minister took part in various ceremonies, including Jalabhishek, Maha Puja and Dhwaj Pooja.

The Kumbhabhishek was performed using holy water collected from 11 pilgrimage sites across the country.

According to organisers, a specially designed 1,860-kg ceremonial vessel was lifted to the temple's shikhar using a 90-metre crane for the ritual, which was described as the first such ceremony conducted atop the temple.

Before entering the temple, PM Modi offered floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Patel within the temple premises.

Vedic chants and religious hymns accompanied the ceremonies, while helicopters showered flower petals over the shrine during the rituals.

The Somnath Temple, regarded as one of Hinduism's 12 Jyotirlingas, was extensively decorated for the occasion.

Thousands of devotees attended the celebrations amid heavy security arrangements across the Gir Somnath district.

More than 2,000 police personnel, home guards and other security staff were deployed for the Prime Minister's visit and the event.

The Somnath Amrut Mahotsav has been organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the consecration of the reconstructed temple, which has long been regarded as a symbol of faith and cultural heritage.