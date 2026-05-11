Celebrate Family Day At LEVA Hotels On International Day Of Families

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Enjoy up to 30% off on stays, 20% off on laundry services, and 25% off spa treatments

A family getaway, spacious city living, and time to reconnect -is the perfect occasion for a meaningful staycation in the heart of Dubai. In line with the UAE's designation of 2026 as the Year of the Family,

Guests can enjoy up tousing the code, along with exclusive savings across dining, wellness, and hotel services. As part of the offer, guests can enjoy, andadding extra value to their staycation experience.

Whether it is quality family time by the rooftop pool, a relaxed meal, or a comfortable city escape close to Dubai's top attractions, the experience is designed to make family moments effortless and memorable.

Reserve your stay now at staylev and enjoy the perfect opportunity to reconnect, relax, and celebrate family in comfort and style.