Mother's Day 2026: Nick Jonas Posts Rare Family Pictures With Priyanka Chopra, Daughter Malti

Mother's Day 2026: Nick Jonas gave fans rare glimpse into his family life this Mother's Day with a heartfelt post dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Sharing unseen moments with daughter Malti Marie, the singer called Priyanka the 'wind beneath our wings'

Singer Nick Jonas celebrated Mother's Day by posting intimate family pictures featuring wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The carousel included candid moments from their personal life. One photo showed Priyanka enjoying time with Malti in a swimming pool while Nick captured the moment behind the camera. Another adorable snap featured Priyanka and Malti twinning with matching red braids. The final image was a warm family portrait of the trio together.

Nick chose to keep Malti's face private by covering it with a heart emoji in every picture, something the couple has consistently done on social media.

Along with the photos, Nick penned a short but emotional note for Priyanka. He wrote,“You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother's Day my Jaan. We love you so much.”

The touching tribute quickly caught fans' attention, with many praising the couple's strong bond and family-first approach. Since tying the knot in 2018, Nick and Priyanka have often shared glimpses of their life together, balancing global careers with parenthood.

The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022 and have since occasionally shared family moments while maintaining their daughter's privacy.

Several Bollywood personalities marked Mother's Day with emotional tributes to their mothers and families.

Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt post for his mother Dulari, reflecting on unconditional love and sacrifice. Sanjay Dutt remembered his late mother Nargis Dutt through nostalgic black-and-white photographs from his childhood.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol posted loving tributes for their mother Prakash Kaur. Kajol also shared a heartfelt message for her mother Tanuja, calling her a blend of strength, wisdom and grace.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra remains busy with international and Indian projects. After the latest season of the TV series Citadel, she is set to appear alongside Orlando Bloom in the thriller Reset. She also has S. S. Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi with Mahesh Babu scheduled for 2027.