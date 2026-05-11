Hantavirus Panic On Cruise Ship! Two Indians Evacuated After MV Hondius Virus Scare

A global health scare erupted after the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius was linked to a rare hantavirus outbreak near the Canary Islands. Two Indian crew members were safely evacuated to the Netherlands for quarantine and monitoring, while passengers were screened under WHO protocols. Despite worldwide panic, Indian authorities confirmed both crew members are healthy and asymptomatic, with experts saying there is no immediate threat to India. In this video. 0:00 – MV Hondius Anchored Near Canary Islands 1:00 – Two Indian Crew Evacuated to Netherlands 1:42 – Passengers Screened Under WHO Protocols

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